Javonte Williams injury update: Latest on Broncos RB for Fantasy Football Week 1

Javonte Williams will be making up for lost time after playing in just four games for the Denver Broncos last season. With Melvin Gordon III suiting up for the Baltimore Ravens, Williams will have an even more significant role in the Denver backfield.

Having a new head coach in Sean Payton should impart changes to the Broncos offense. These adjustments could have positive effects on Williams’ production. But with his injury last year, Denver must weigh their dependence on him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: D.J. Chark Injury Update

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Javonte Williams Injury Update

The Denver Broncos drafted Javonte Williams in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. (Image credit: Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Payton didn’t place Williams on the physically unable to perform list. Therefore, there’s a chance he could see game time in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders. But being cautious about his condition is the best approach for Williams because it’s still early in the season.

Samaje Perine could take some snaps on his behalf while Jaleel McLaughlin steps into the backup role. An anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear derailed what could have been a breakout sophomore NFL season for Williams. Hence, he only had 204 rushing yards last season, significantly lower than his 903 in 2021.

Also Read: Justyn Ross Injury Update

What happened to Javonte Williams?

Javonte Williams played college football at the University of North Carolina. (Image credit: Jeffrey Camarati/UNC)

Ironically, he suffered the season-ending ACL injury against the Raiders in Week 4 last year. Aside from an ACL tear, he also injured his lateral collateral ligament (LCL) and posterolateral corner. The recovery period for ACL injury typically lasts from nine to 12 months.

Despite the suggested recovery timeline, Williams played in their second preseason game this year against the San Francisco 49ers. He gained 12 yards out of three carries. Williams didn’t play in Denver’s preseason games against the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals.

His playing time during the regular season will drastically impact his fantasy football stock. For now, he is suitable as the second running back or the flex option in any fantasy team. Healthier running backs could end up delivering more fantasy points than him.

Also Read: Breece Hall Injury Update

When will Javonte Williams return?

(Image credit: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

This question’s answer is a bit tricky. Since he’s not on the PUP list, Williams can return in time for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. However, his effectiveness is questionable if he does play against the Raiders. Will he have the same spring on his legs to burst through the gaps and gain massive yards from the ground?

If he does play in Week 1, it’s best to temper expectations with Javonte Williams. He will likely get limited snaps to monitor how his recovery is going. But not being on the PUP list is a positive sign that he could play increasingly over the season’s first quarter.