Breece Hall injury update: Latest on Jets RB for fantasy football Week 1

Breece Hall is another star whose status for Week 1 is uncertain. The New York Jets running back, who set the league on fire last season, suffered a knee injury in Week 7 that prematurely ended his excellent year - and looking back, was the catalyst for the Jets' offense sputtering in the second half of the 2022 season.

Check out if he'll be back in Week 1 and whether it's a good idea to start him in fantasy football.

Breece Hall's knee injury prematurely ended his excellent rookie year

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Breece Hall's injury update

The New York Jets running back was removed from the PUP list midway through training camp, which was a good sign that his recovery was completed. But if you expect Breece Hall to instantly return to his previous form and achieve the same numbers, pump your brakes.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Hall had 463 yards and 4 touchdowns in 80 carries throughout six-and-a-half games during the 2022 season, which gives him an excellent average of 5.8 yards-per-carry and 1 touchdown on every 20 runs. As a rookie, his impact was immense, even as just a second-round pick.

One must not forget that the Jets signed Dalvin Cook a few weeks ago, in one of the most interesting signings of training camp. Cook, who had an excellent career so far but was released from the Minnesota Vikings due to cap-related reasons, is expected to share duties with Hall in the Jets' backfield, which should limit some of the opportunities for the second-year running back.

Many Jets fans were wondering whether Hall had truly recovered from his knee injury since he didn't practice on September 4. However, head coach Robert Saleh later clarified that it was nothing more than a maintenance day, and that Hall and Cook will be available for the season-opener on September 11 against the Buffalo Bills.

What happened to Breece Hall?

Hall was having another excellent game and was on pace to reach the 100-yard mark for the second straight game, but during the second quarter of a Week 7 game against the Denver Broncos, he fell awkwardly on the field, and as a result, tore his ACL and his meniscus. He had 72 yards and a touchdown in just four carries that game, which speaks volumes about how good he was.

The injury ended prematurely one of the best seasons ever by a Jets' running back, which was a shame. The defense was playing at a very high level, but Zach Wilson was still struggling a lot during games, even as New York kept pilling wins. With Breece Hall gone, and more of the offense's burden on his shoulders, Wilson couldn't produce. The team fell flat, and Wilson was benched later that season.

Eyebrows were raised in July, when the New York Jets assembled for training camp but Breece Hall was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, meaning that he wouldn't count on the 90-man roster but couldn't be on the field. On August 15, the curtain was lifted and Hall was activated from the PUP, starting to practice with his teammates during that week.

When will Breece Hall return?

All signs point to the running back making his season debut for the New York Jets in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, but it's uncertain if his snap count will be limited. Knee injuries are never easy to deal with, especially considering Hall's injuries didn't involve only an ACL tear. Pushing him so early could be problematic.

His number of carries throughout the year will improve, but he must remain healthy in order to do so. He averaged just over 11 carries per game in 2022, but proved that he deserved more than that. If Robert Saleh calls for a 1A and 1B backfield with Dalvin Cook, things won't be pretty for fantasy managers who drafted Breece Hall.

With a consensus ADP of #45, it's clear that he adds a lot of value for any fantasy football roster, but it remains to be seen how the carries will be split. For Week 1, it's probable that Cook will have a bigger share, as the coaches ease Breece Hall back into the fold.

Another player returning from surgery whose status for Week 1 is uncertain is Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who recently had wrist surgery.