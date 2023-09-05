Breece Hall fantasy projection: Is Jets RB a good pick in 2023 despite NY's Dalvin Cook move?

Breece Hall flashed elite fantasy football potential during his rookie season before a devastating knee injury ended his campaign early. He used the remainder of the season, as well as the entire 2023 NFL offseason, to focus on making a full recovery.

Hall seems to have done so ahead of Week 1, but will enter the season with more competition for backfield touches.

Dalvin Cook figures to be heavily in the mix for touches this season, making a major impact on Hall's outlook. This doesn't necessarily mean either should be avoided in fantasy drafts this year, with Hall still providing a ton of upside.

Breece Hall's 2023 Fantasy Outlook

Breece Hall appeared in just seven games during his rookie season last year, but still made a lasting impact. His excellent efficiency is what makes him such an exciting fantasy football prospect. He averaged 5.8 yards per carry and 11.5 yards per reception, while totaling 681 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns.

Making his output even more impressive is that he did all of this in less than half of a season with a terrible offensive line and one of the worst quarterbacks in the entire NFL.

The quarterback issue is expected to be solved after the New York Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers via trade with the Green Bay Packers to replace Zach Wilson. This will theoretically create many more scoring opportunities for their offense.

While there are several reasons to be optimistic about Hall's fantasy outlook, the arrival of Dalvin Cook will lower his potential projections a bit. The Jets signed Cook during the free agency period of the 2023 NFL offseason to serve as insurance for Hall, who suffered a major knee injury last year, as well as bulking up their backfield.

How the Jets decide to distribute their backfield touches throughout the 2023 NFL season will play a significant role in Hall's fantasy football value. The upside is clearly evident when he's healthy, as long as he gets enough touches to showcase his talent.

Is Breece Hall a good pick in Fantasy Football this year?

While Dalvin Cook has been one of the most productive rushers in the entire NFL over the last few years, Breece Hall still has much more upside.

Cook has exceeded 250 touches and 1,350 total yards in each of the last four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. While it was a small sample size, Hall's superior efficiency and receiving skills are what give him a higher ceiling than the veteran.

The most likely plan for the New York Jets during the 2023 NFL season when it comes to their backfield, is to share the workload between Cook and Hall. Due to the recent ACL injury, there's a strong possibility that the team may limit his touches in the early part of the season. It's entirely possible that the lead-back role switches as the year plays out.

Theoretically, the Jets will lean more heavily on Cook in the early stages of the 2023 NFL season while Hall gets eased back into action a bit. As he begins to get his rhythm back, it's highly likely that Hall will begin to increase his offensive usage each week. Therefore, it's entirely possible that Cook is the better fantasy football option in the first few weeks before being eclipsed by Hall at some point in the season.

For fantasy managers who can afford to have some patience with their running back position, Hall makes for an excellent draft pick. He's expected to be playing his most productive role later in the season, when the fantasy playoffs arrive.

Where should you draft Breece Hall this year?

Breece Hall currently ranks as the RB15 and 39th overall player in upcoming 2023 fantasy football drafts, according to his recent ADP. For comparison, Dalvin Cook's ADP ranks him as the RB26 and 61st overall player. This means many more managers prefer to take the gamble on Hall's upside rather than the stability of Cook's proven history of solid production.

Managers looking to select Hall during the fantasy drafts will usually need to target him somewhere around the third or fourth round. This means he mostly profiles as an extremely high-end RB2 on most fantasy rosters, with the clear upside to emerge as an RB1, especially later in the 2023 NFL season.

In Dynasty leagues, his value climbs even higher due to his age and likely expanded role in the future.

Other running backs with a similar ADP to Breece Hall include Aaron Jones and Dameon Pierce. While both would appear to have much higher floors than Hall, it's fair to say their ceilings are also significantly lower. There aren't too many running backs with a higher ceiling than Hall during 2023 fantasy football drafts, especially for Dynasty leagues.

While Hall surely comes with risk, including an unclear offensive role and recovery from a major injury, he has more than enough upside to potentially outperform his ADP. His value is likely to increase as the season progresses, making him a potential buy-low investment.

