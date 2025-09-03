Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, or Jaydon Blue: Who should I start for Week 1 Cowboys vs. Eagles TNF clash?

The Dallas Cowboys will open their 2025 season against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football, September 4, at Lincoln Financial Field.

While Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are locked in as starters, fantasy managers face a tougher decision in the Cowboys’ backfield. With Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, and rookie Jaydon Blue all on the roster, which running back should fantasy managers start in Week 1?

Javonte Williams vs. Miles Sanders vs. Jaydon Blue: Who Should You Start?

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Javonte Williams Fantasy Outlook for Week 1

Williams currently sits atop the Cowboys’ depth chart and appears set to handle starting duties in Week 1. After spending the 2024 season with the Denver Broncos, Williams showed he could still produce despite an inconsistent offense. He finished with 139 carries for 513 yards, averaging 3.7 yards per carry, and scored 4 touchdowns.

Now in Dallas, Williams brings both experience and recent production. Given his role as the listed starter, he is projected to lead the backfield in touches, making him the safest option for fantasy managers heading into Thursday night.

Miles Sanders Fantasy Outlook for Week 1

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

Sanders arrives in Dallas after spending the 2024 season with the Carolina Panthers. Injuries limited him last year, as he appeared in 11 games, rushing 55 times for 205 yards and 2 touchdowns, while averaging 3.7 yards per carry.

In his first year with the Cowboys, Sanders provides veteran depth and could see touches in relief of Williams. However, he enters the season as the second-string back, making him more of a bench stash than a starting option for fantasy managers in Week 1.

Jaydon Blue Fantasy Outlook for Week 1

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

The Cowboys also invested in youth by drafting Jaydon Blue in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Texas. In his final college season, Blue logged 134 carries for 730 yards, averaging 5.4 yards per carry, with 8 touchdowns. His explosiveness and collegiate production make him an intriguing long-term option, but as the current third-string back, his Week 1 outlook is limited.

Fantasy managers should monitor Blue’s development throughout the season, but it’s unlikely he makes a major impact in the opener against Philadelphia’s stout front seven.

Javonte Williams vs. Miles Sanders vs. Jaydon Blue: Final Verdict

NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn

While all three backs are rostered by the Cowboys, the best Week 1 start is Javonte Williams. He’s listed as the starter, has recent NFL production, and is projected to lead Dallas’ backfield in touches against the Eagles. Sanders brings reliable veteran depth in his first year with the team, while Blue is a rookie worth monitoring but not yet ready for fantasy lineups.

Verdict: Start Javonte Williams in Week 1, and keep Sanders and Blue on the bench until roles shift.

