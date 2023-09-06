Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury update: Latest on Seahawks WR for fantasy football Week 1

Jaxon Smith-Njigba was the subject of good news on Wednesday, with the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver expected to play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams just weeks after his wrist surgery suffered in the preseason.

With the rookie less and less limited by his injury, let's analyze his injury status for Week 1 and whether it's a good idea to start him in fantasy football.

The Seahawks picked Smith-Njigba in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft

Jaxon Smith-Njigba's injury update

Pete Carroll told reporters that he expects the first-round rookie receiver to suit up for Sunday's opening game against the Los Angeles Rams. Although he isn't going to be 100% to start the season, the optimistic expectations have been realized and he will make his much-anticipated season debut as soon as possible.

With his comeback official, Seattle fans will be able to watch Jaxon Smith-Njigba playing alongside DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Seahawks fans have been envisioning this ever since he was a surprise first-round draft pick for them - an excellent one, but still a surprise since Metcalf and Lockett were on the roster and wide receiver wasn't exactly a need.

His return to practice on August 29 was already earlier than expected, since it occurred just a week after his injury. Now, playing in Week 1 will be the final step in a remarkable comeback.

Another wide receiver who'll be limited in Week 1 is Kadarius Toney from the Kansas City Chiefs, who's nursing an injury for most of training camp.

What happened to Jaxon Smith-Njigba?

The rookie wide receiver suffered a broken wrist midway through a play where he made an excellent reception in Week 2 of the preseason against the Dallas Cowboys. He had surgery right after the game, and it was incredible to see how quickly he recovered.

Hand/wrist problems could be incredibly problematic for wide receivers, especially those who make 50/50 balls part of their games. Smith-Njigba is a complete receiver, but he lacks the top speed to be a vertical threat; you can imagine how hard it will be for him to be productive in his first game.

Still, it's remarkable to see such a speedy recovery after having surgery three weeks before the start of the season. It's not the smartest bet to place him in your starting lineup, but it doesn't diminish the magnitude of his comeback.

Blocking is an important feature for the Seahawks' wide receivers. Blocking with a wrist problem? Hurtful.

When will Jaxon Smith-Njigba return?

All signs point to the wide receiver making his season debut for the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, but it's uncertain if his snap count will be limited. Due to the nature of the injuries, and the fact that his surgery happened just three weeks ago, the bet is that Smith-Njigba will be limited during the game.

With DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett playing, his impact on the game won't always be the highest - imagine now that he's nursing an injury which he just had surgery for. There will be lots of better options for you to start in Week 1, so move Smith-Njigba to the bench and wait until he's fully healthy to give him a starter role.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba's role with the Seattle Seahawks offense will grow during the year, but for Week 1, don't take any risks. Sit him against the Rams and wait the next few weeks. His consensus ADP of #91 shows how valuable he is - but for your team, just not on this specific Sunday.