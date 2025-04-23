Jaxson Dart dodges Kay Adams when asked why Shedeur Sanders really called him

Jaxson Dart and Shedeur Sanders are two quarterbacks on the list of several franchises ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. While competitors on the field, both quarterbacks from Ole Miss and Colorado, respectively, are friends off it. Draft day is here, and both signal-callers are expected to be picked in the first round.
Dart was on “Up & Adams” yesterday when host Kay Adams discussed his relationship with the Colorado quarterback and asked him how they handle the constant comparisons.
“There's a lot of talk about you and Shedeur. I know you guys are friendly. What is that like, just opening your phone and seeing like me versus him, and like, do you guys text each other?” Adams asked. “Do you just decide we're not going to talk till this is over? What are the rules of war here?”
Dart replied, ” You know, it's funny. He called me, like, two hours ago, probably just checking in this video, what's all going on and whatnot...”
“What did he [Shedeur] want to know from you two hours ago? Do you think it was like, he wants intel? Like, what is? Or was it like, 'Hey, how you how you doing, love you man, like what was it?'” asked Adams.
“I don't know. I told him I was gonna call him back,” he replied.
The Giants and Saints have the third and ninth picks - two potential landing spots for Coach Prime's son, apart from the Steelers, who hold the 21st pick. On the other hand, potential landing spots for Dart also include the Steelers, the Los Angeles Rams, and the New York Jets.
Shedeur Sanders may be going to Steelers
The Colorado QB might have given a clue about which team he thinks will pick him in Thursday's first round of the NFL draft. When asked about his top four quarterback-wide receiver duos of all time on "The Rush with Maxx Crosby," Shedeur Sanders said:
"Tom (Brady) and (Rob Gronkowski), of course, but (Gronkowski is a) tight end. I liked Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, I like Chris Olave and Derek Carr. Whoever going to be the quarterback for DK Metcalf and George Pickens, whoever that is." [55:44]
Sanders has been connected to the Steelers before the NFL draft because the team doesn't have a permanent quarterback. Even if the Steelers sign Aaron Rodgers as a free agent, they might still choose Sanders with the 21st pick in the first round, since Rodgers would only be a temporary solution.
In the 2024 season at Colorado, Shedeur Sanders threw for 4,314 yards and 37 touchdowns, with 10 interceptions. He helped lead the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record and a bowl game appearance.
