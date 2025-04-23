Jaxson Dart dodges Kay Adams when asked why Shedeur Sanders really called him

Jaxson Dart and Shedeur Sanders are two quarterbacks on the list of several franchises ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. While competitors on the field, both quarterbacks from Ole Miss and Colorado, respectively, are friends off it. Draft day is here, and both signal-callers are expected to be picked in the first round.

Ad

Dart was on “Up & Adams” yesterday when host Kay Adams discussed his relationship with the Colorado quarterback and asked him how they handle the constant comparisons.

“There's a lot of talk about you and Shedeur. I know you guys are friendly. What is that like, just opening your phone and seeing like me versus him, and like, do you guys text each other?” Adams asked. “Do you just decide we're not going to talk till this is over? What are the rules of war here?”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dart replied, ” You know, it's funny. He called me, like, two hours ago, probably just checking in this video, what's all going on and whatnot...”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“What did he [Shedeur] want to know from you two hours ago? Do you think it was like, he wants intel? Like, what is? Or was it like, 'Hey, how you how you doing, love you man, like what was it?'” asked Adams.

Ad

“I don't know. I told him I was gonna call him back,” he replied.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Giants and Saints have the third and ninth picks - two potential landing spots for Coach Prime's son, apart from the Steelers, who hold the 21st pick. On the other hand, potential landing spots for Dart also include the Steelers, the Los Angeles Rams, and the New York Jets.

Also read: "It’s a 100% lie": Deion Sanders Jr. harshly calls out scathing report on Shedeur Sanders day before 2025 NFL draft

Ad

Shedeur Sanders may be going to Steelers

The Colorado QB might have given a clue about which team he thinks will pick him in Thursday's first round of the NFL draft. When asked about his top four quarterback-wide receiver duos of all time on "The Rush with Maxx Crosby," Shedeur Sanders said:

"Tom (Brady) and (Rob Gronkowski), of course, but (Gronkowski is a) tight end. I liked Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, I like Chris Olave and Derek Carr. Whoever going to be the quarterback for DK Metcalf and George Pickens, whoever that is." [55:44]

Ad

Ad

Sanders has been connected to the Steelers before the NFL draft because the team doesn't have a permanent quarterback. Even if the Steelers sign Aaron Rodgers as a free agent, they might still choose Sanders with the 21st pick in the first round, since Rodgers would only be a temporary solution.

In the 2024 season at Colorado, Shedeur Sanders threw for 4,314 yards and 37 touchdowns, with 10 interceptions. He helped lead the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record and a bowl game appearance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place