Jaxson Dart Fantasy Outlook 2025? Should I start rookie QB as Giants bench Russell Wilson

Three weeks into the 2025 NFL season, the New York Giants are starting Jaxson Dart at quarterback. The original plan was for the rookie to develop behind Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, but the 0-3 start to the season made Brian Daboll and Co. change their minds about Dart.

The rookie quarterback took the field during the preseason and handed the ball to running backs in certain moments in the past three weeks. He has yet to make a pass and play like he did during the preseason.

Ahead of his first NFL start, is Dart a good option for fantasy managers? Let's take a look.

Should I start Jaxson Dart in Week 3 of fantasy football?

Starting Jaxson Dart is a rush for the Giants. They needed to give the Ole Miss product more time to learn behind his veterans. Instead, he's been thrown into the wolves, against one of the remaining unbeaten teams in the league with a defense that has allowed under 300 yards in each of the first three games and features linebacker Daiyan Henley, Troy Dye, cornerback Donte Jackson and safety Derwin James Jr., to name a few.

Dart had a terrific preseason, where he led the Giants to a 3-0 record after completing 32 of 47 passes for 372 yards, three touchdowns passing and a touchdown rushing. His potential is huge, but the Giants' offensive line could put him in a similar position to Daniel Jones, who is thriving with the Indianapolis Colts this season.

On the other side, his performances since rookie camp caught the eye of his coaches, and after thriving in training camp, he overtook Jameis Winston on Brian Daboll's pecking order.

The Giants will get different things from Jaxson Dart, but they need to protect him.

Jaxson Dart fantasy outlook for Week 4

Jaxson Dart entered Week 4 of the season as the QB32, according to Sportskeeda's Fantasy Football QB Rankings. The No. 25 overall pick is projected to score 13.44 fantasy points by ESPN, broken down into 21 of 35 pass attempts, 224 yards and one touchdown against one interception. Additionally, he's projected to carry the ball five times for 19 yards.

This is an intriguing option for the Giants, but time will tell if Dart, after three games learning behind Wilson, is the answer for the "Big Blue."

