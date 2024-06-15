Jayden Daniels Commanders contract: How much will Heisman-winning QB earn in Washington?

The Washington Commanders selected quarterback Jayden Daniels as the No. 2 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft in April. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Friday that the team has now signed the Heisman Trophy winner to a rookie contract.

There isn't a great deal to discuss because rookie contracts in the NFL are more dependent on a player's draft position by the Collective Bargaining Agreement. However, negotiations must still take place before the contracts are signed.

Daniels and the Commanders have reached an agreement on a four-year, $37.7 million rookie-class contract, which includes a $24.3 million signing bonus, according to reports. A fifth-year option is included in the contract for the 2028 campaign. Washington will have to decide whether to exercise the fifth-year option in the offseason of 2027.

The three draft selections by the Washington Commanders that were not yet under contract on Friday were Daniels, tight end Ben Sinnott, and left tackle Brandon Coleman. But as of right now, all three of them have signed contracts, meaning that when the team returns for training camp in late July, all the rookies will be under contract.

Has Jayden Daniels been confirmed as the starter for the Commanders in 2024?

Although Dan Quinn, the head coach of the Washington Commanders, has not named Jayden Daniels the starting quarterback for the 2024 campaign, the second-overall draft pick is anticipated to start for the team in Week 1 barring an injury.

Daniels, who was awarded the Heisman Trophy while playing at LSU last year, completed more than 70% of his throws for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns, and four interceptions in his final collegiate season. He also rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Dan Quinn stated that Daniels will face off with Marcus Mariota in an open competition for the starting quarterback job throughout training camp, but the former LSU signal-caller is expected to prevail and start for the team as the official QB1 when the season begins.

“I would just say as you rep more things, you naturally begin to understand the playbook, but I still have a long way to go before I'm where I want to be. Try to perfect it, try to be a perfectionist as much as possible," Daniels said.

Since he attended rookie camp in April, Daniels has shown great promise and stated that he views every day as an opportunity to learn.