Jayden Daniels vs Marcus Mariota: Which Heisman Trophy-winning QB could Commanders start 2024 season with?

The Washington Commanders have the second pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The Commanders will have their pick of an array of highly touted quarterback prospects and at the time of reporting, Jayden Daniels is the favorite, according to betting websites.

The LSU alum will likely join the Commanders for his rookie season, and he'll have to win a battle against seasoned veteran Marcus Mariota.

Who will be the Washington Commanders starting quarterback in 2024?

The Washington Commanders signed Marcus Mariota on a one-year contract to serve as a bridge quarterback for whoever they draft in the 2024 NFL draft. The draft has a couple of elite passers, such as Caleb Williams, Daniels, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy, and Bo Nix. However, it looks like Jayden Daniels will join the capital-based franchise.

Jayden Daniels is expected to be the team's starting quarterback in Week 1 if drafted. It's rare for a top-three quarterback to begin his rookie season as a backup, and Marcus Mariota isn't exactly the finest passer in the league.

Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota will have time to battle for the QB1 job in preseason, and they'll be looking to throw passes to the team's full array of stars. Washington fans are probably getting impatient, as a roster consisting of Brian Robinson Jr., Terry McLaurin, and Jahan Dotson should be making noise at the other end of the standings.

What to expect from Jayden Daniels?

Jayden Daniels spent five years in college perfecting his craft, first at Arizona State and later as the starting quarterback at LSU. He has a unique blend of playmaking and rushing ability.

Daniels is tall and has a slender build that might require him to put on some weight. He ran a lot in college, and he'll be faced with tougher opposition as a starter in the NFL. However, franchises should be smart enough to avoid giving him room to cook in the pocket, as he has one of the most underrated arms in the 2024 QB class.

Furthermore, Daniels has a stellar football IQ that helps him stay protected even when extending plays. He's one of the most pro-ready dual-threat quarterbacks in recent memory, and he should find his stride fairly quickly on the gridiron.