Jayden Reed injury update: Latest on Packers WR for Fantasy Football Week 2

Jayden Reed is part of a talented wide receiver room in Green Bay. The pacey wideout is in his third year in the league, and he's shown significant improvement since his rookie season.However, Reed's hopes of getting an early start in 2025 have been affected. The Packers' WR suffered a foot injury in the side's opening weekend win over the Detroit Lions. Let's look at the likelihood of him featuring in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders.Jayden Reed injury update: What happened to Packers WR?According to Draft Sharks, Jayden Reed suffered a Grade 1 pedal foot injury during training camp. The injury kept him out of action throughout the preseason, and he only just made his return in time to play against the Lions in Week 1. However, he now appears on his team's first injury report of the week following the Lions' game.NBC Sports states that Reed is among three important offensive players listed as out on the Monday injury report. The others are right tackle Zach Tom (oblique) and left guard Aaron Banks (ankle &amp; groin). It's important to note that the Packers did not practice on Monday, so the practice levels are estimates.Reed had a solid game against the Detroit Lions to the satisfaction of his fantasy football managers and Packers fans. He posted a stat line of three receptions for 45 receiving yards and a touchdown.When will Jayden Reed return?So, it's up in the air as to when Jayden Reed will return to action. The skilled wideout needs to feature in Tuesday's practice session to prove his fitness for his side's Thursday Night Game against the Washington Commanders.Reed's fantasy managers have a day or two to roll the dice if him. They could either flip him via a trade or stack him in the reserve while starting another skill player from the bench. That's why the next Green Bay Packers injury report is important.In the meantime, the Packers will aim to ramp up their preparations for their first Thursday Night Game of the season. They'll hope to have Reed catching passes from Jordan Love in the game.