Jaydon Blue Fantasy Outlook 2025: Is Cowboys RB a good pick this year?

Jaydon Blue is one of the most intriguing rookies to consider picking ahead of the 2025 fantasy football season. He was selected by the Dalla Cowboys in the NFL Draft this year and appears to have a realistic path to significant touches. here's where the running back's fantasy outlook currently stands.

Should you draft Cowbos RB Jaydon Blue in 2025?

Blue fantasy outlook

Jaydon Blue is an ideal example of a running back with desirable upside in the later stages of 2025 fantasy football drafts. The Dallas Cowboys are relatively weak at their running back position this year, so if he can impress the coaching staff, he could find his way to a signifiant workload.

Rookies always come with notable risk, but many of them also offer high ceilings due to the unknowns of how they will be utilized on their NFL teams. Blue is one of the best ones to bet on currently with the Cowboys' backfield distribution undefined ahead of Week 1.

Jaydon Blue fantasy outlook in 2025

The Cowboys moved on from Rico Dowlde during the offseason aand then Ezekiel Elliot also retired. This rersulted in them completely changing their backfield by adding Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, followed by selecting Blue in the draft.

It currently appears likely that WIlliams will be their initial starter, but Blue is expected to get his opportunities early on in the 2025 season. He was explosive during his college football career, so if this can translate to the NFL, he has a realistic chane of potentially moving his way to the top of the depth chart.

Is Jaydon Blue a good pick in fantasy football this year?

Blue is a solid speculative picxk in 2025 fantasy football drafts, but he also comes with a dangerously low floor. It wouldn't be surprising if he were buried by Williams and Sanders in the Cowboys' backfield hierarchy, but it seems equally as likely that he becomes their preferred option at some point.

The later stages of drafts are best apparoached by seeking out upside that could result in finding major steals relative to a player's ADP. Blue is a typical example of this in season-long formats, hwhile also being an excellent pick in Dynasty leagues.

Where should you draft Jaydon Blue this year?

Blue vs Tuten vs Sampson

Blue currently ranks as the 138th overall player and RB49 in 2025 fantasy football drafts, according to Fantasy Pros. This means that he can be targeted beyond the tenth round of many drafts as a depth piece for most rosters.

Sportskeeda's Who Should I draft tool recommends picking him in favor of several other rookie running backs in similar situations this year, such as Bhayshul Tuten and Dylan Sampson. All three of them appear to be undefined backfields, but Blue's staus in an elite Cowboys offense make him the preferred choice of this trio.

