Jaydon Blue NFL draft projection: 3 best landing spots for Texas Longhorns RB

Jaydon Blue is part of a deep running back class headlined by Boise State’s uber-prospect Ashton Jeanty. He was not as prolific in college as some of his peers, leaving Texas with only 1,131 yards and 14 touchdowns across three seasons, and he struggled with ball security.

Nevertheless, he represents an intriguing target for NFL teams, whether a contender looking to add depth or a rebuilding franchise seeking young talent.

Here's a look at his draft profile.

Jaydon Blue braft profile

Blue prefers to run straight up the middle — highly unusual for a player of his size (5-foot-9, 196 pounds). While this allows for some impressive broken tackles, it also makes him susceptible to being stuffed, contributing to his fumbling issues.

To counteract this, he would benefit from adding at least 10 pounds to his frame and developing as a "scat back" — an agile player who relies on lateral movement to evade defenders.

3 best landing spots for Texas Longhorns RB Jaydon Blue

#3. Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

The Kansas City Chiefs are facing a roster overhaul after their Super Bowl LIX loss. Multiple players may be cut, and running back is a position they must address.

Isiah Pacheco was expected to be the team's workhorse after accumulating more than 1,700 yards in his first two seasons. However, injuries have limited him, and Andy Reid needs a reliable insurance option.

#2. Minnesota Vikings

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty

Aaron Jones was productive for the Vikings, setting career highs in carries and rushing yards. However, he has been linked to multiple teams, which could leave Minnesota without a top rusher.

Enter Jaydon Blue. While he needs development, he has the potential to become a highly productive player under one of the league's most brilliant offensive minds, Kevin O’Connell.

#1. Cleveland Browns

Minnesota Vikings v Cleveland Browns - Source: Getty

Over the past few years, the Cleveland Browns have been known for their deep running back room. But now, they seem to be shedding some of that depth.

However, they also have a problem — Nick Chubb is a free agent, and their remaining options lack his elite, dominant mentality. They need someone they can mold into his successor, and Blue may be that player.

