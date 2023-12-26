Jaylen Waddle injury update: Latest on Dolphins WR for Fantasy Football Week 17

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has been one of the most consistent players at his position since he was drafted in 2021. Waddle has posted three consecutive seasons with 1,000-plus yards, and he's a constant menace on the league's fastest offense. However, Waddle's availability for the rest of the 2023 NFL season is in jeopardy.

The Alabama Crimson Tide alum recently went down hurt in his side's most recent game against the Dallas Cowboys. Here's an injury update, an analysis of what happened to him and a potential return date for the Dolphins star:

Jaylen Waddle's injury update

Jaylen Waddle torched the Dallas Cowboys defense with limited touches before he, unfortunately, went down injured in the third quarter of their Week 16 game.

According to ESPN, Waddle first departed in Week 16 due to an eye injury, but after he was cleared to return, he eventually exited again due to what was called a shin issue at the time. Upon leaving the second time, Waddle was officially ruled out for the rest of the game. Thankfully for Miami, they managed to hold forth without Waddle and ended up as 22-20 victors.

What happened to Jaylen Waddle?

Following the game, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Waddle may have suffered a high-ankle injury during Sunday's victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Furthermore, Waddle is expected to undergo further testing in the coming days. These tests should hone in on the true nature of the injury and give Waddle and the Dolphins an accurate recovery timeframe.

In the Christmas Eve victory over the Cowboys, Waddle caught a 50-yard pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the Dolphins' first offensive drive. That catch took him to 1,014 receiving yards for the season, giving him his third straight 1,000-yard season to start his NFL career. Notably, Waddle is the first player in Dolphins history to amass three consecutive seasons with 1,000 receiving yards.

When will Jaylen Waddle return?

Jaylen Waddle's recovery timeframe depends on the results of the scans scheduled in the next couple of days. The pacey wide receiver is dealing with a potential high ankle sprain, and those usually take weeks to fully heal. Miami has qualified for the 2023 playoffs, so the team could choose to rest Waddle for the rest of the regular season to keep him fresh for the playoffs.

The Dolphins have experienced some rotten luck with injuries to their pass catchers in recent weeks. Robbie Chosen is still dealing with a concussion that ruled him out of the Dallas game. Tyreek Hill was rushed back from injury, and now Waddle is dealing with a potential spell on the sidelines. At this rate, Mike McDaniel might have to rely on his run game to close out the regular season.

