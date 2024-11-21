Jaylen Warren or Roschon Johnson Week 12 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy football projections for RBs

The running back position is one of the most important in fantasy football. In Week 12, fantasy managers may decide between Jaylen Warren or Roschon Johnson. But who is the better option?

Is Jaylen Warren a good fantasy option?

Jaylen Warren is the Pittsburgh Steelers's backup running back, so he isn't the best option in Week 12.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Warren doesn't get many carries; he's only had 10+ carries in two games this season. Najee Harris has been rushing the ball well, so he hasn't allowed Warren to take more carries.

Warren has yet to rush for a touchdown, as Harris is Pittsburgh Steelers's red zone running back. The Steelers (8-2) play the Cleveland Browns (2-8), who allow 131.7 rushing yards per game.

Trending

Is Roschon Johnson a good fantasy option?

Roschon Johnson is a good fantasy option. (Credits: IMAGN)

Roschon Johnson is a good fantasy option in Week 12 as Chicago Bears's starting running back, De'Andre Swift, is dealing with a groin injury.

Johnson will get more carries if Swift doesn't play, as he should get 10+ carries. Johnson is also a big back who is a good red-zone threat, as even if he doesn't get plenty of carries, he is a threat to get touchdowns.

The Bears also play the Minnesota Vikings who allow just 74.4 rushing yards per game.

Jaylen Warren or Roschon Johnson: Who Should I Start?

Sportskeeda's fantasy start/sit optimizer suggests that fantasy managers should start

Fantasy projections

Detailed fantasy projections

The tool does suggest starting Warren over Johnson, but that would likely change if Swift doesn't play on Sunday.

The tool suggests Warren will have 11.6 fantasy points in a full PPR league, while Johnson is projected to have 9.5 fantasy points.

The tool has Warren rushing for 60.8 yards while adding 19.1 receiving yards. Johnson, meanwhile, is projected to rush for 26.8 yards and add 16 receiving yards. Neither is expected to get into the endzone.

There are better options than both running backs, who are primarily backups.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.