Jaylen Warren delivered one of the standout performances of this preseason as the Pittsburgh Steelers topped the Buffalo Bills 27-15 on Saturday during Week 2.

The Steelers largely dominated the game, making numerous highlight-worthy plays. The best of those was Warren dashing for 62 yards to secure the Steelers' first touchdown.

Warren, who joined the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2022, caught the attention of the coaching staff during training camp and the preseason. That led to his participation in 16 out of 17 games in 2022, averaging an impressive 4.9 rushing yards per attempt across 77 attempts, totaling 379 yards and securing a single touchdown.

Given the Steelers' limited seasoned running back options, primarily represented by Najee Harris, Warren's exceptional display positions him well for a more prominent role in the upcoming season.

This likelihood is bolstered by his notable skill as a receiver, which sets him apart from Harris.

Warren averaged 7.6 yards per reception, with 214 yards on 28 receptions –placing him among the top three running backs in the league – last season. In contrast, Harris maintains a career average of 5.9 ypc.

With the Steelers offensive line effectively creating running lanes, a strong defense and exceptional coaching, it's not a stretch to consider Pittsburgh as a contender this season.

Jaylen Warren's career

Jaylen Warren played for three teams in college: Snow College, Utah State and Oklahoma State. He tallied 690 rushing attempts for 42 touchdowns and 4,350 yards, averaging 6.3 yards per attempt. He also recorded 52 receptions for 596 yards, averaging 9.6 ypc.

Warren was named the 2021 Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

In 2018, he was celebrated as the NJCAA National Offensive Player of the Year and a first-team All-American.

These accolades underscore the immense potential that he brings to the table. His capacity to excel under increased responsibility could position him as a pivotal component in the Steelers' resurgence. He could mark his journey from collegiate standout to a potentially transformative force in their lineup.

