Jaylen Wright fantasy outlook 2025: Is Dolphins RB a safe pick amid De'Von Achane's calf injury?

The Miami Dolphins’ backfield has become an intriguing fantasy storyline of the preseason. Jaylen Wright entered training camp penciled in as De’Von Achane’s primary understudy.

However, a combination of injury setbacks, rookie momentum and preseason miscues has turned his outlook for fantasy managers.

Miami head coach Mike McDaniel downplayed Achane’s recent calf issue, calling the team’s decision to sideline him “preventative.” However, the timeline for his return remains uncertain and any absence from Miami’s explosive playmaker inevitably shifts attention toward the next person.

For Wright, this should have been the opportunity to cement his role. Instead, his uneven preseason has left the door open for rookie Ollie Gordon to force a committee conversation.

Jaylen Wright's fantasy outlook for 2025

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins - Source: Imagn

Jaylen Wright disappointed fantasy managers in his rookie year, producing only 249 rushing yards and three receptions across 17 games. Despite track-star speed, Wright never generated the plays his 40-yard dash suggested, averaging just 3.7 yards per carry.

Miami’s decision to move on from Raheem Mostert this offseason created a lane for Wright to take on the vacated snaps. The Dolphins also invested heavily in their offensive line, adding veteran guards James Daniels and Daniel Brunskill along with tackle Larry Borom, while drafting second-rounder Jonah Savaiinaea.

Improvement upfront could be the single most important factor in whether Wright holds flex value in 2025.

Miami’s offensive staff has stressed that preseason stats don’t always reflect the bigger picture. Offensive coordinator Frank Smith pointed out this week that running lanes and blocking execution play a significant role in how backs are evaluated.

Special teams could also shape the depth chart. Gordon impressed with a heads-up play on kick coverage against Detroit, drawing praise from coordinator Craig Aukerman. Those contributions make rookies harder to cut and give them an edge when roster spots are close.

Jaylen Wright fantasy football rankings, ADP and projections

Jaylen Wright currently carries an average draft position outside the top 50 running backs. This puts him in the handcuff/lottery-ticket tier. That price reflects both his uncertain workload and his upside if Achane’s calf issue lingers longer than expected.

The question fantasy managers must ask: Is Wright a buy-low breakout candidate or a placeholder until Gordon leapfrogs him?

For now, Wright remains draftable in deeper leagues as a contingency play. But his fantasy relevance could hinge on the preseason finale against Jacksonville, where a strong showing might keep him firmly in the mix. Anything less, and Gordon’s rise could relegate him to waiver-wire watch lists by Week 1.

