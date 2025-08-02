Tyreek Hill projects $4,780,020 Dolphins star as solution to Mike McDaniel's short-yardage problem 

Tyreek Hill has come forward with a solution for the Miami Dolphins' short-yardage problems. During the 2024 season, they were the 25th-best team in the league while converting just 36.3% attempts on third downs.On Friday, Hill provided a solution to coach Mike McDaniels' problem. During an interview with the media, the eight-time Pro Bowler said that the best course of action would be to replace RB De'Von Achane with second-year rookie Jaylen Wright.&quot;Take De'Von (Achane) out on third down,&quot; Hill said. &quot;What? That's my honest opinion. If it's 3rd-and-short, he's not a power back. I be telling him that in the locker room, but he swear he a power back. I love De'Von, though, but if I'm being honest, that's why you got Jaylen Wright, that's why you got Ollie Gordon, for those kinds of situations.&quot;The Dolphins acquired Wright in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $4,780,020. During his debut NFL campaign last year, he saw time in 15 games and recorded 249 rushing yards.The other name that Hill mentioned was rookie Ollie Gordon. After three seasons with Oklahoma State at the collegiate level, the Dolphins picked him up in the sixth round of this year's NFL draft.Hill himself is gearing up for his fourth stint with the franchise. Last year, they failed to qualify for the playoffs and finished with an 8-9 record. The star wide receiver found himself embroiled in drama after his comments about potentially leaving the team. However, Hill later apologized and clarified that he did not seek a trade and is returning for another year with the Dolphins.Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa opens up about his bond with Tyreek HillAfter Hill's meltdown and comments, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is having a hard time placing his trust in the wide receiver. Amid the team's ongoing training camp, he talked about the toll that the situation took on his bond with Tyreek Hill.Tagovailoa said that he wants Hill to be &quot;accountable&quot; for his actions and words and the issues they caused on the team.&quot;I would say from that comment last year, it's not like only one person was going to hear that,&quot; Tagovailoa said. &quot;Cheetah (Hill) has to have known that. ... At the end of the day, it came out. Whether you portrayed it to be something different, because you're a competitor or not, that's not up for you to decide.&quot;That's stuff with people with their own minds to create whatever they thought they meant for them, right? .... I don't feel it's me talking bad about my teammate ... I'm just trying to hold him accountable,&quot; he added.In three seasons, Tyreek Hill has played in 50 games for the Dolphins, recording a total of 4,468 yards and 26 receiving TDs while making the playoffs twice.