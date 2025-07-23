"Miami is going to implode this year" - NFL fans react as Tua Tagovailoa calls out Tyreek Hill over Dolphins WR's "I'm out" comment

  • home icon
By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Modified Jul 23, 2025 18:10 GMT
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Imagn
Tua Tagovailoa (left); Tyreek Hill (right) [Images source: Imagn]

It seems like Tyreek Hill will have to earn the trust of Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins once again after the remarks he made in January. After losing to the New York Jets in Week 18, Hill said, "I'm out" of Miami. These comments did not sit well with his teammates and the management.

On Wednesday, Tagovailoa blatantly said that the relationship between Hill and his teammates is a "work in progress."

"When you say something like that you don’t just come back with ‘My bad.’ You gotta work that relationship up. He is working on himself," Tagovailoa said.

Following the quarterback's comments, the fans were quick to take to social media. Some agreed with the QB, while others called out the Dolphins, saying that the entire franchise needs to work on themselves.

Check out some of the reactions below:

"I'm telling you Miami is going to implode this year," one fan wrote.
"He’s only speaking facts here. The I’m out thing was a a**hole move and I’m glad it wasn’t a oh it was a mistake let’s just forget about it but rather they still trying to work it out," wrote a fan.
"I guess it's ok for Tua to not be a leader and say, "Show me the money. That statement by Tua probably divided the team more than an "I'm out" comment. Tua being a bridge or backup qb probably doesn't help Miami be a championship contender either," stated another fan.
Check out some more fan reactions:

"Ugh, WRs...this is why I tapped out on Netflix's "Receiver" series, after being hooked on "Quarterback. The maturity level just isn't the same, and the "look at me!" levels off the charts. I quit after 1 ep, WRs are annoying lol, tweeted this fan.
"It was a great idea to bring Tyreek back after saying that. Shows the Dolphins aren't serious about changing their "culture". The first thing Sean McDermott did was get rid of problems in the locker room like Sammy Watkins. That year they broke the 17 year playoff drought," stated this fan.
Tyreek Hill takes accountability for his actions

Following the Week 18 incident, Tyreek Hill has taken accountability for his actions and has opened up about being a better leader. He said:

"I need to be better as a leader, and I realized that throughout this whole entire offseason."

It'll be interesting to see if Hill and Tagovailoa will be able to repair their relationship in time and produce some staggering results for the Dolphins in the upcoming season.

