Jaylen Wright scouting report: Exploring Tennessee RB's strengths and weaknesses

One of the top 1,000 national recruits in 2021, Jaylen Wright increased his role and production in all three seasons with the Volunteers. Despite his volume going up, he actually improved his yards per carry in each of those, going from 4.8 to 6.0 and finally 7.4 YPC, hitting the 1000 mark as a junior, with 2300 total on the ground.

He also caught 22 passes for another 141 yards in 2023, after just six receptions across his first two seasons, and is an intriguing prospect for the 2024 NFL draft.

Details: 5-foot-11, 210 pounds; JR.

Breaking down Jaylen Wright's scouting report

Strengths

Instant explosion once he takes hand-offs (indicated by an 11’2” broad jump – second-farthest in NFL combine history).

Sudden with the way he can leverage himself towards one gap and then shift towards the opposite edge of blockers.

Understands how to stress defenders until the last possible moment before sticking his foot in the ground.

Patient on duo and G-lead plays, keeping his body square and pressing downhill before bounding outside when he recognizes opportunities.

Effectively turns off either ankle without losing time as he shifts directions.

The way he alternates between normal strides, shuffle steps and jump-cuts to time up creases opening up and getting through there stands out.

Can speed up getting his foot planted into the turf and do so outside his frame (not underneath his shoulders) with those fairly long legs.

Showcases an impressive ability to open the play-side toe and bounce around traffic/penetration.

Has legit home run speed, with a 4.38 in the 40.

Capable of shrugging off initial wraps as he gets through the line of scrimmage.

Tells a different story with his shoulders than his feet, making it tough for defenders to square him up.

Packs some wicked jump-cuts and side-bounds to slice underneath defenders.

Does a great job after of lowering his pads and reducing his surface area as he slices through one-half or the reaching arms of defenders in space.

Uses his off-arm pretty well to swipe away the reach of pursuing defenders or punch at their sternum and get out to the sideline.

Continues pulling his feet up and stays upright as he runs into bodies, allowing the cavalry to come in and push him forward.

Averaged a massive 4.35 yards after contact per rush attempt in 2023 (eighth among qualified running backs, according to PFF).

Has some wiggle to him and will throw in subtle head-fakes to separate on those 90-degree breaks, such as on option routes.

Showcases soft hands and the ability to effortlessly catch the ball away from his frame.

Tennessee made it a priority to put the ball in Wright’s hands when they flexed him out wide and threw tunnel screens to him.

Has adequate size and ability to transfer power from the ground up to create stopping power as a pass-protector.

Regularly able to slide across the formation and initiate contact with the inside shoulder of blitzers, stone-walling them.

Showcases active feet as he sorts through the trash and positions himself to pick his guy off games and cross-dogs.

Keeps his head on a swivel and is looking to help out the line, as rushers spill over toward his gap.

Weaknesses

Had the benefit of getting to run into softbox counts in that spread-out Tennessee offense, oftentimes being the +1 on five-vs-five up front – 26% of his carries came vs. five-man boxes, only 18% vs. seven-plus.

Would rather bounce over to a crease between one of his blockers and the next-closest defender, instead of putting his foot in the ground and crashing through that guy’s near shoulder for positive yardage (rather than getting wrapped up for none).

More of a hip-hipped runner, who presents longer legs to attack to get him on the turf, regularly getting chopped down low.

Allows passes to get into his frame regularly, even allowing them to hit his stomach at times.

Not as decisive and generally effective after the catch as when the ball is handed to him – only 4.05 yards per catch last season.

Jaylen Wright's 2024 NFL Draft projection

Jaylen Wright presents a tough eval, because the amount of runs he had with positive box counts in favor of the offense is just not realistic projecting him forward to the NFL. Nevertheless, how light he is on his feet, the efficiency at which he changes directions and the sudden acceleration to shoot through lanes definitely pops.

His more linear build and playing style don’t profile as someone who will break a ton of tackles, but his yards-after-contact numbers this past season were outstanding.

There’ll be learning so that he doesn’t bounce around as much behind the line of scrimmage and he may never turn into a workhorse at the pro level, but if can work on his ball skills, he could present value as an explosive element of a rotation. Jaylen Wright should earn opportunities for his excellent pass-blocking tape. I’d like to add him in the third round as part of my stable.

Jaylen Wright Grade: Third round

