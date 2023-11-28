Jaylon Johnson Bears contract: How much does CB earn in Chicago?

Jaylon Johnson is having a strong 2023 season with the Chicago Bears. The cornerback recently recorded two tackles, three pass breakups and one interception to help his side to a 12-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12.

Following Johnson's impressive outing against Minnesota on Monday Night Football, fans have been curious to learn more about his Bears contract details.

As per Spotrac, Johnson signed a four-year $6,468,770 contract with the Chicago Bears in 2020. The deal included a $2,264,560 signing bonus and $3,168,595 in guaranteed money.

Johnson is in the third year of his deal with the Bears. In 2023, he will reportedly receive a base salary of $2,993,000 while carrying a cap hit of $3,559,140.

Jaylon Johnson's net worth: How much is the Bears CB worth in 2023?

Chicago Bears CB Jaylon Johnson

As per reports, Johnson is worth around $5 million as of 2023. He has made most of his wealth through his pro football career.

Johnson played college football with the Utah Utes from 2017 to 2019, earning two First-team All-Pac-12 honors. Following his impressive outings with the Utes, he was selected by the Chicago Bears in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.

A look at Jaylon Johnson's stats in the 2023 NFL season so far

Johnson is having a terrific 2023 season with the Chicago Bears so far. He has racked up 27 tackles, eight pass breakups, three interceptions, one touchdown interception and one forced fumble across 10 games.

Despite Johnson's impressive displays, the Bears are fourth in the NFC North. Chicago has a 4-8 record after its week 12 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bears have struggled to get their offense firing this season, and Matt Eberflus's side is already at risk of being eliminated from the playoffs.

Chicago will have a BYE in Week 13 before squaring off against the Detroit Lions in Week 14. The Bears will need to win all of their remaining regular season games to stand a chance at qualifying for the postseason.