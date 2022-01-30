"It's history, move on" - Jeff Garcia refuses to apologize for Mina Kimes comments during radio spat

Former NFL quarterback Jeff Garcia has been in the news lately for all of the wrong reasons. ESPN sports analyst Mina Kimes is well-known for her ability to break down NFL games and give opinions based off of facts.

She recently made comments regarding San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo that apparently rubbed Garcia the wrong way.

Here's what Kimes had to say about Garoppolo's recent play on the field:

"He [Garoppolo] is the definition of being part of the group project that gets an A while doing none of the work."

In response, Garcia, a former NFL quarterback, fired back at Kimes in an Instagram comment:

"Who the hell is Mina Kimes and when is the last time she threw a touchdown pass in a game? NEVER! EVER! Has she taken a snap or can truly understand the ability, the mindset and the physical and mental toughness that it takes to play the QB position or any position in the NFL."

"The fact that there are people out there given a platform to talk about something that they have never done is hilarious and that’s how you have to look at her, she’s a joke!" the former quarterback continued his diatribe against Kimes. "So let’s just laugh at her and support Jimmy, root on our Niners to go out and beat the living f--- out of one more team. That’s what it takes. She will never know that feeling. Can I get an AMEN? Peace."

Brian Floyd @BrianMFloyd when insecure dudes can’t attack the points they attack the person. mina is brilliant and we’re lucky to have her. y’all be nice and not sad and angry like jeffrey here when insecure dudes can’t attack the points they attack the person. mina is brilliant and we’re lucky to have her. y’all be nice and not sad and angry like jeffrey here https://t.co/kvEVoPiOPo

When later given the chance to make amends and apologize for his comments, Garcia doubled down and refused to do so while he was a guest on 95.7 The Game in San Francisco.

Caution: Strong language

"All I said was, you've never played the game," Garcia said. "You don’t [know] what it's like to be on the field. I'll get off the phone right now. I'm not going to talk about this crap anymore if this is what the conversation is gonna be. I was brought on to talk about the 49ers game. Hey, it’s yesterday’s news. It's history, it’s old, move on. You're playing the victim to the whole media circus. Screw that man."

Garcia became irate as the phone interview continued:

"We’re the ones that are on the field being critiqued by 75,000 people. By who knows how many media, by millions of people watching. We have to deal with it every day. I stood up for my, not my teammate, but hey, a fellow 49er. That's all I did. That’s all I did. I’m ready to move on. And you guys have a great day, man.”

95.7 The Game @957thegame Former 49ers QB Jeff Garcia joined @SteinyGuru957 earlier today to defend his social media comments toward ESPN's Mina Kimes Former 49ers QB Jeff Garcia joined @SteinyGuru957 earlier today to defend his social media comments toward ESPN's Mina Kimes 📲 https://t.co/sGwF16LRB7

Who is Jeff Garcia?



Jeff Garcia started his NFL career as a quarterback with the San Francisco 49ers in 1999 after spending time in the Canadian Football League.

During his 11-year NFL career, he played for the 49ers, the Cleveland Browns, the Detroit Lions, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Oakland Raiders, and the Houston Texans.

He was a four-time Pro Bowler, which means that he was much better than average during his career. He finished his statistics with 161 touchdowns; 25,537 passing yards and a passer rating of 87.5

