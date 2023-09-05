Jerry Jeudy injury update: Latest on Broncos WR for fantasy football Week 1

Jerry Jeudy had his best season with the Denver Broncos last year. The receiver racked up 970 yards and six touchdowns on 67 receptions and became quarterback Russell Wilson's favorite target.

However, Jeudy suffered a hamstring injury during a joint practice session between the Broncos and Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 24. The wideout is now expected to miss the start of the 2023 NFL season.

What happened to Jerry Jeudy?

Jeudy injured his hamstring on Aug. 24, during the Broncos' joint practice session with the Rams. The wideout reportedly took an end-around before grabbing his right upper leg in pain.

It is believed that Jeudy was visibly upset with the manner in which he sustained his injury. Several of his Denver teammates wished him well as he was carted off the field.

Jerry Jeudy injury update

Jeudy had an MRI scan which revealed that he had suffered a moderate hamstring injury. Initial reports claimed that the player would miss several weeks of action.

On Monday, Sept. 4, Jeudy did a few stretches with his Broncos teammates and then did some conditioning work on the side. This was a huge boost for Denver but his status for Week 1 still remains in doubt.

As things stand, Jeudy is listed as questionable on the Broncos' injury report card. There is no confirmation on whether he will feature against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 10, but it is likely that he will sit this game out.

Since Jeudy is not expected to feature in Week 1 against the Raiders, you should not pick him in your fantasy team.

When will Jerry Jeudy return?

There have been no definitive reports on when Jeudy will return to Denver. However, the 24-year-old was not placed on the Broncos' short-term injured reserve list.

This means that Jeudy won’t have to miss a mandatory four games before returning to Denver's active roster. There is optimism that the injury should not be a long-term issue for the pass catcher.

In Jeudy's absence, Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims serve as the primary targets for Russell Wilson when Denver hosts Las Vegas at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Sept. 10. The game is scheduled to commence at 4:25 p.m. ET.

