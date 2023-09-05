Kyler Murray injury update: Latest on Cardinals QB for 2023 fantasy football season 

Kyler Murray's status for the 2023 season remains in doubt. The Arizona Cardinals quarterback will miss plenty of games this year and the Cardinals aren't supposed to be a good team, which casts a shadow of doubt in his return even if he's fully healthy midway through the season.

If you're thinking about drafting Kyler Murray for your fantasy team, check out the latest information regarding his injury:

Kyler Murray's status for the 2023 year is in jeopardy

Kyler Murray Injury Update

As soon as training camp ended, the Arizona Cardinals announced that they'd keep Kyler Murray on the PUP list, meaning that he would miss at least the first four games of the season as he continues to recover from the serious injury he suffered late in the 2022 season.

As a quarterback whose mobility represents a huge part of his game, the Cardinals aren't looking to put Murray on the field unless he's 100% healthy, since the risks of reaggravating the injury are too high. Another factor to consider is that Arizona currently has one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL, and putting their quarterback to suffer hits right after returning from a major injury isn't smart.

The knee seems to be recovering well, but it was always expected that Murray's rehab would continue into the 2023 season considering how late he suffered the knee injury last year.

Kyler Murray is not allowed to practice with the team as long as he's on the PUP list, but he can participate in team activities and be present at meetings. It's important to be close to your teammates as the franchise has a new head coach for the 2023 season.

What happened to Kyler Murray?

The Cardinals quarterback suffered a torn ACL during a game against the New England Patriots in the first quarter of a Monday Night Football contest in Week 14. The injury was non-contact and he fell to the floor grabbing his knee, which was a clear indication of what happened way before it was confirmed.

Murray was carted off the field that game and was away from the public spotlight until February, when he showed up to the Cardinals' introductory press conference of Jonathan Gannon, who was hired late to the regular standards as he was still with the Philadelphia Eagles until the Super Bowl.

When will Kyler Murray return?

The early possibility is for Murray to return in Week 5, when he will be eligible to return to practice and return to play. Once he's activated from the PUP list, the Cardinals will have three weeks to decide whether he's moved to the active roster or if he goes to the injured reserve, thus officially ending his season.

That's what the Cardinals can do. Whether they'll do it is a completely different story.

Say, Arizona starts the season with a 0-6 record (which, frankly, is not absurd if you look at their roster). Murray might be healthy and ready to play, but if you have a shot at selecting Caleb Williams, why would you put Kyler on the field? Not only you hurt your draft chances, but you'd also expose him to a new injury when he could be an excellent trade asset in 2024.

Don't discard the possibility of Murray missing the entire 2023 season, with the Cardinals publicly saying they don't want to force things with him. They'll be really happy with the possibility of selecting Williams, and even if Murray is a former first-overall pick, he's not going to last a lot longer.

