Jerry Jeudy landing spots: Which teams are in need of Broncos WR?

Jerry Jeudy has spent his entire four seasons in the NFL with the Denver Broncos, but that could change soon. According to multiple reports, the team is seeking to move on from the wide receiver ahead of the trade deadline.

Denver (1-4) is looking to clean house as it sits at the bottom of the AFC West, and Jeudy's time with the Broncos has been mixed based on his numbers.

The team took the receiver in the first round of the 2020 draft out of the University of Alabama. Jeudy had a solid rookie season with 52 receptions, a team-best 856 yards and three touchdowns. He led the team with 113 targets.

The following season saw a setback as the former Crimson Tide star was placed on injured reserve after suffering a high right ankle sprain in Week 1 and missed six games in 2021.

Last season saw a resurgence as he led the Broncos in yards (972), receptions (67) and touchdowns (six). This season, the 24-year-old has 17 receptions for 208 yards.

He's making $2,681,769 in 2023, and several teams could use his talents to bolster their offenses. Here are some possible destinations for Jeudy.

NFL Trade Rumors: Five teams that should move for Broncos WR

Buffalo Bills

The Bills offense has been one of the NFL's best under quarterback Josh Allen. They were linked with another top wideout in DeAndre Hopkins, but he ended up going to the Tennessee Titans instead.

Now, they have an opportunity to add another piece to pair with All-Pro receiver Stefon Diggs. It would give the passing game more volume as Jeudy could find himself on a contender.

Carolina Panthers

Jeudy would give franchise quarterback Bryce Young a No. 1 option at receiver. The team has talent, but Jeudy would provide both youth and experience. More importantly, the team doesn't have its first-round pick in 2024, meaning Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. is off the table.

The question is if Carolina has the assets in terms of draft picks to entice the Broncos in a deal. Either way, Jeudy gets a fresh start and the chance to live up to being that first-round selection.

New England Patriots

Offensively, the Patriots aren't looking that great even with their free-agent acquisition of JuJu Smith-Schuster. Quarterback Mac Jones may or may not be the answer, but maybe Jeudy could help.

A duo of Smith-Schuster and Jeudy is enticing, but would Bill Belichick make a move? He's shown in the past that he's willing to get a top wideout as he did with Randy Moss in April 2007.

New England (1-4) has more questions than answers. Maybe Jeudy could be one of the answers.

Houston Texans

Rookie C.J. Stroud has been a surprise under center for the Texans this season. Looking at their receiving room, it's a young group outside of veteran Robert Woods at age 31.

Jeudy might have the chance to shine with Stroud throwing him the ball.

Houston's 2-3 record might not look ideal, but they're building something special. It's a matter of what the Texans are willing to give up to the Broncos to get Jeudy.

Tennessee Titans

Like the Texans, the Titans are 2-3 in the AFC South as the passing game has life. Hopkins joined the team ahead of this season to great results. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill also has Treylon Burks as an offensive weapon.

Trying to acquire Jeudy may seem improbable, but the team has three total touchdowns via the pass. What's more, Tannehill is averaging just over 210 yards a game in the air.

Going after Jeudy could give the Titans a 1-2-3 combo. It could also make a difference this season in winning the division with a well-rounded offense.