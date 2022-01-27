Jerry Jones already blew his shot to have Sean Payton as Cowboys HC

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones might be wishing for a do-over right about now. He decided to hire Mike McCarthy for the 2020 season to replace the mediocre Jason Garrett. So how is that going so far?

McCarthy went 6-10 in his first season, but, in his defense, he didn't have Dak Prescott for one year. Everything, then, turned around in 2021 with a 12-5 record and an NFC East championship.

Yet it all came crashing down in the postseason, and Jones has recently hinted he may still be evaluating his coaching staff. This revelation comes at a time when Sean Payton is out as the New Orleans Saints head coach.

He came out and said he doesn't want to coach in 2022. But perhaps Jones could be the one to convince him to come out of this pseudo-retirement. Anything is possible, but history tells us Jones already blew his shot to have Payton lead the Cowboys to greatness.

Jerry Jones already had Sean Payton on the sidelines

Payton signed on with the Cowboys in 2003 as the quarterbacks coach. He even rose up to being the assistant head coach under Bill Parcells. He was a hot commodity around the league and even accepted the head job with the Oakland Raiders in 2005, only to be lured back to Dallas with a raise and more responsibilities.

Parcells could pick 'em. Was just looking back at the 2005 Cowboys staff Sean Payton was hired off of ...• Pass-game coordinator Sean Payton.• Run-game coordinator Tony Sparano.• DC Mike Zimmer.• RBs coach Anthony Lynn.• WRs coach Todd Haley.• DBs coach Todd Bowles.Parcells could pick 'em.

So it was clear right there and then that he was going to get a head coaching job soon. Parcells was in his late-60s and was not going to be a long-term option. Payton, meanwhile, was one of the bright, young minds in the game.

He left for the New Orleans Saints in 2006, and the rest is history. The head coach teamed up with Drew Brees, and it only took a few years for the duo to bring a Super Bowl home to New Orleans.

Parcells stayed on through the 2006 season and was replaced by Wade Phillips. If Jones would have been more proactive, he could have promoted Payton and fired Parcells to begin a new era that had long-term plans.

Trying to right his wrongs in 2022 is a lost cause. Payton clearly wants a break from coaching after 16 years with the Saints, and the Cowboys don't even have an opening. They would have to start over yet again and at a time when they just posted a 12-win season.

"I don't see him coming this year. And if the Saints were to let him, it would come with some compensation. The question I have is: how much control is Jerry Jones willing to concede to Sean Payton?" @ShannonSharpe on the possibility of the Cowboys hiring Sean Payton:"I don't see him coming this year. And if the Saints were to let him, it would come with some compensation. The question I have is: how much control is Jerry Jones willing to concede to Sean Payton?" .@ShannonSharpe on the possibility of the Cowboys hiring Sean Payton:"I don't see him coming this year. And if the Saints were to let him, it would come with some compensation. The question I have is: how much control is Jerry Jones willing to concede to Sean Payton?" https://t.co/GfV82NyDUm

Dallas is set to lose defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to a head coaching job somewhere in the NFL. Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has taken his fair share of interviews as well. That does create a scenario where Jones could start fresh by hiring a full new staff.

The problem is that Payton said he wants a break. Therefore, the prospect of Payton becoming the Cowboys head coach is too late for Jones, and he must accept that to avoid causing too many distractions within his organization. Waiting around to potentially fire McCarthy in February or March could derail the 2022 season.

