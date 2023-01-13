Jerry Jones claims he received FBI warning after taking over Cowboys

Jerry Jones has owned the Dallas Cowboys since February 1989, buying it from H.R. Bright for $140 million. It was the largest deal ever for an NFL franchise at the time of purchase. However, not too many people were pleased that the now-80-year-old bought the team and the FBI got involved.

In an exclusive interview with USA Today Sports, Jones commented that it all began when there were some unhappy limited partners with the franchise.

Here's what Jones said:

“The FBI came and also told me, 'Jerry, you need to get a full-time person watching your airplane.' We’ve had enough smoke around here about people being mad at you. You need to have your plane watched."

He was discussing an October storyline regarding Washington Commanders co-owner Daniel Snyder. Snyder reportedly used private investigators to follow other NFL owners and dig up as much dirt on them as possible. An ESPN report also asserted that Snyder, a longtime close friend of Jones, had a file on the Cowboys owner. Jones addressed the reports, saying there was no merit to them:

“First of all, I don’t believe it. The idea of being surveyed – I’d rather use that word than being followed, being tailed – that is not a new one in my life."

Jones added:

“I really haven’t felt like Dan would do that or go that far, relative to me, because we are friends. But by the same token, I know Dan is his own worst enemy, his very own worst enemy.”

He was also at the center of controversy when a 1957 photo of him emerged. Jerry Jones was pictured at North Little Rock High School during a pro-segregation protest. In the same interview with USA Today Sports, he noted his feelings on the controversy.

Jones said:

“It was a long time ago. It was one more example for me. One of a thousand examples that created a sensitivity of minority disadvantage. One of a thousand. It was an important one.”

Jerry Jones also spoke on getting back to the Super Bowl this season, something the franchise hasn't done in nearly three decades.

Jerry Jones on getting the Dallas Cowboys back to the Super Bowl

When asked about getting the Cowboys back to the Super Bowl, Jerry Jones noted that he would spare no expense and how difficult it is to get there:

“I’m asking for the Cowboys to do one of the hardest things there is, and that’s win a Super Bowl. I know that I’ve had a hard time doing it again after all these years. But it still makes you want to do it.

"I’ve always said this: We would all be amazed and it would be ridiculous the size check I would write if I knew it would get me a Super Bowl."

The Dallas Cowboys will be looking to get past Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round this weekend. We'll see if Jerry Jones can get that elusive Super Bowl this season, or if the Cowboys are destined for disappointment.

