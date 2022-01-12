Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' latest comments highlight his ruthless approach to win a Super Bowl

,

The Dallas Cowboys and longtime owner Jerry Jones are in the playoffs this season after winning the NFC East for the first time since 2018. For Dallas, the expectations are to reach the Super Bowl with will be played on February13th at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Cowboys owner did not hold back in his comments about the kicking game. He said this recently on the Dallas-based radio station 105.3 about kicker Greg Zuerlein:

Greg Zuerlein’s struggles have “absolutely” altered our game plan. “He’s a sound kicker, experienced kicker, our guys are all sensitive about how to approach the game, If a better alternative was out there, we’d be using it. Everything is at stake.”

This season for Dallas, Zuerlein went 29 of 35 (82.9 percent), including going 15 of 16 (93.8 percent) in field goals between 30-39 yards. From 50 or more yards, the 10-year NFL kicker is two of five (40 percent) this season.

One of those kicks was a 56-yard game winner on the road in Week Two versus the Los Angeles Chargers. The final score of the contest was 20-17.

He tied Tennessee Titans kicker Randy Bullock and New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk with the 10th most extra points made (42). His 35 field goal attempts were good for seventh place this season. Zuerlein's 29 made field goals are tied for 10th most alongside New York Giants kicker Graham Gano.

In his second season with the Cowboys, Zuerlein is 63 of 76 (82.9 percent) with a career long of 59 yards.

The man known as "Greg the Leg" hit a 59-yard FG in Week Eight of the 2020 season against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter of the game.

Jerry Jones as Cowboys Owner

He has been the owner of the Cowboys since 1989. After having a combined record of 8-24 in 1989 and 1990, Dallas became the NFL team of the 1990s, winning three Super Bowls in a span of five years (1991-1995) including back-to-back titles in 1992 and 1993. In that five-year stretch, the Cowboys won 60 games, the most over that time frame.

Since defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 23-17 in Super Bowl 30 in the 1995 season, the Cowboys have not been back in the "Big Game."

They have not gotten to an NFC Championship game since 1995 and have not made it past the divisional round either.

For Jones and the Cowboys, could this be the year they make it back to play for the Vince Lombardi trophy, in over 25 years?

