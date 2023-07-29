Jerry Jones wasn't expecting new contract problems to arise during training camp.

A surprise holdout from Zack Martin has the Dallas Cowboys bracing to resolve the situation with one of their best players. The right guard has been away from camp as he seeks a new contract, but it's clear that this time, the franchise won't budge.

Martin has earned a lot of money ever since he was a high draft pick in 2014, and he has always been at the top of the position, which is justified considering his talent and his production. However, there are more pressing contract situations right now, and the team definitely doesn't need another distraction as it gears up to the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

And the front office has been clear: there's nothing to resolve between team and player, and if he doesn't show up, he's the one who's going to suffer. The following quote about Martin's holdout came from Cowboys beat writer Jon Machota:

“Nothing. He’ll come to camp when he comes to camp. There’s no resolution. There are a lot of consequences if he doesn’t. … He’s been at the top of the money all the way through, drafted high and got a lot of money, got a lot of money over the years. It’s just hard to get it all. The bottom line is, nothing needs to happen.”

Jerry Jones and consequences: Cowboys owner warned players over anthem controversy

Not many people in the league are as powerful as Jones, and he knows this. The legendary Cowboys owner and general manager has used his power to threaten his players in many controversies before, but none attracted more media than kneeling during the anthem.

When Colin Kaepernick was attracting plenty of discussions and after former Houston Texans owner Cal McNair called the league's players 'inmates', Jones said there would be consequences to anybody who, in his view, disrespected the flag by kneeling:

"If there's anything that is disrespectful to the flag, then we will not play," Jones said. "Understand? We will not ... if we are disrespecting the flag, then we will not play. Period."

He also threatened to make inactive any player who didn't want to adhere to the anthem policy. And Colin Kaepernick has never signed with an NFL team ever since.