Jesse Palmer net worth: Exploring former NFL QB's wealth in 2024

Jesse Palmer played as a quarterback for five seasons in the NFL from 2001 to 2005. He then ventured into broadcasting and worked as a college football studio analyst for ESPN/ABC.

Notably, Palmer also worked in several television shows. In 2021, he was named the permanent host of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

As per reports from CAKnowledge, Palmer has a net worth of around $10 million as of 2024. He has made a small fortune via his NFL career and hosting TV shows.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Palmer made $2.3 million in career earnings during his time in the NFL. He spent four years with the New York Giants and had a one-year stint with the San Francisco 49ers.

Furthermore, Palmer's roles as a commentator and analyst for networks like Fox, Daily Mail TV and ESPN have contributed to his net worth.

Apart from hosting the Bachelor, Palmer has worked as a presenter on The Proposal, The Ultimate Surfer and Food Network’s Baking Championship.

A look at Jesse Palmer's NFL stats and career honors

Former New York Giants QB Jesse Palmer

The Giants selected Jesse Palmer in the fourth round of the 2001 NFL Draft. He played four seasons with the franchise before joining the 49ers.

Palmer spent most of his Giants career as a backup to Kerry Collins. He debuted for the New York franchise in December 2002 against the Dallas Cowboys, completing three of four passes for 30 yards.

In the 2003 season, Palmer played in six games and finished with 532 yards on 60 passes with three touchdowns. He also threw four interceptions.

The Giants cut Palmer before the 2005 season and San Francisco signed the signal-caller but he didn't play a single game for them during the season.

Before the 2006 season, Palmer signed for the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League. However, he retired in 2007 without playing a single game for the team.