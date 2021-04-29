Jets Draft Picks 2021: How many picks do the New York Jets have? All Rounds & Picks

The New York Jets were set to be the first team on the clock for the 2021 NFL Draft before they ripped off two straight wins. New York has a lot of areas that need to be filled during this year's draft. With the NFL draft a few hours away, the Jets will be looking to bolster their roster on Thursday night.

The Jets are one of the lucky teams to have two first-round draft picks on Thursday. This gives the Jets the opportunity to fill two of their needs on Day 1 of the draft. The New York Jets have a great opportunity with Robert Saleh entering his first NFL draft as head coach.

Jets Draft Picks 2021: How many picks do the New York Jets have?

The New York Jets currently have nine total picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Round 1: 2nd pick

2nd pick Round 1: 23rd pick (from Seattle)

23rd pick (from Seattle) Round 2: 34th pick

34th pick Round 3: 66th pick

66th pick Round 3: 86th pick (from Seattle)

86th pick (from Seattle) Round 4: 107th pick

107th pick Round 5: 146th pick (from Giants)

146th pick (from Giants) Round 6: 186th pick

Jets Draft Picks 2021: New York Jets' needs

-- Quarterback: The New York Jets traded Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers this off-season. New York is lined up to select BYU quarterback Zach Wilson with the second overall pick.

Zach Wilson redzone passing since 2019:

🔹 23 TDs

🔹 0 INTs pic.twitter.com/78lya8hu0a — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 27, 2021

-- Cornerback: The Jets need to focus their second pick in the first-round on a shutdown cornerback. Caleb Farley's draft stock has dropped majorly and this could help the Jets land the Virginia Tech star.

-- Running back: Javonte Williams and Michael Carter will both be available in the second round of the draft. The Jets currently have La'Mical Perine as their starting running back. So either pick will be a huge upgrade at running back.

Top 3 RB prospects for @BaldyNFL:



1️⃣ Najee Harris

2️⃣ Javonte Williams

3️⃣ Travis Etienne pic.twitter.com/kWyiE8eD2N — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 21, 2021

-- Edge rusher: There are a number of talented edge rushers in this year's draft. The New York Jets will look to make an appropriate pick in round three.

-- Tight end: With Kyle Pitts going early in the first-round and Pat Freiermuth going somewhere in the second round. The Jets will have the option to grab Hunter Long out of Boston College to fill their tight end position.

Jets Draft Picks 2021: New York Jets full mock draft

-- Round 1 (2nd pick): Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

-- Round 1 (23rd pick): Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

-- Round 2 (34th pick): Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

-- Round 3 (66th pick): Joseph Ossai, Edge, Texas

-- Round 3 (86th pick): Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

-- Round 4 (107th pick): Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

-- Round 5 (146th pick): Hunter Long, TE, Boston College

-- Round 6 (186th pick): Jaylen Twyman, IDL, Pittsburgh