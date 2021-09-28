Jets-Giants-worst-record in NFL since 2017

New York, they say, is a city full of possibilities, but Jets and Giants fans would have a hard time believing that. Both the New York Jets and the New York Giants are winless after the third week of the 2021 NFL season and are looking to win their first games soon. We look at how these two storied franchises came to be at such a crossroads.

Rich Cimini @RichCimini



New York Jets and New York Giants: United in Defeats since 2017

Since 2017 both the New York Jets and the New York Giants have struggled to get themselves going. Both have identical 18-49 win-loss records and both have problems of their own to contend with that have contributed to this situation

New York Jets

Looking at the New York Jets, the problems clearly run through the organization. They have changed coaches and quarterbacks and still the results are the same. Their inability to find someone who can do the job has been a source of continuous frustration for Jets fans.

Another pointer to the institution-wide dysfunction is the way Sam Darnold is playing for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are 3-0 and Sam Darnold has reached a level with them that he scarcely reached with the Jets.

The Jets, as an organization, must decide what they want. Instead of making wholesale changes every time they have a bad season and looking for quick fixes, they need to develop a philosophy. Based on that they can hire coaches, so that existing players feel comfortable playing in the new system. Doing so requires checking who the players are and how a system can be built to accommodate them.

New York Giants

The problem with the New York Giants is of a slightly different nature. They have adequately failed to replace Eli Manning ever since he started going downhill.

Various coaches have come and gone trying to coax the best out of him from 2017 onwards, sometimes benching him for Geno Smith and at other times for Daniel Jones. The latter would go on to replace Manning as the starting quarterback of the Giants, but as inconsistent as Eli could be, he took care of the play much better than the current incumbent.

Once again the solution is to find the right person under center and the right coach to guide the team. They are not that far from where they want to be.

Edited by Henno van Deventer