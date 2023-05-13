Jets GM reveals regrets in Aaron Rodgers pursuit

The New York Jets officially acquired quarterback Aaron Rodgers on April 26, 2023, in a blockbuster trade that sent draft picks to the Green Bay Packers. The Jets were rumored to be set to acquire Rodgers for much of the off-season, and the move became official right before the 2023 NFL Draft.

With the move, third-year quarterback Zach Wilson will now head to the bench after starting much of the last two seasons.

Following the trade, Jets general manager Joe Douglas said in an appearance on PFTPM that he wishes he handled the Zach Wilson situation differently, following Rodgers' arrival.

Douglas said:

“I go back and I look at a lot of things and things that can be done differently, things that were in our control, out of our control. And every situation’s different. I feel like in today’s NFL, when you take a quarterback in the first round, and you take a quarterback high, time’s against you. And you need to see what you have so you can make a decision in that four-year window, three-year window."

Douglas wishes the team had a veteran such as Joe Flacco during Wilson's rookie season for him to develop under rather than rush him and start him instantly.

“I think going back, it would have been great to have a veteran quarterback like a Joe Flacco that first season. But ultimately, we made the decision to jump in head-first with our youth movement. We had so many first- and second-year players, new staff. Let’s go in and attack this thing with youth. We know there’s going to be some growing pains, but we’re all going to grow together. I think we saw some of the benefits of that last year.

"But sometimes you don’t take into account the ramifications of playing a young quarterback early in his career. And so, I think if I had to do everything over again, I would have probably had that veteran presence in the room early for Zach.”

The New York Jets moved on from Zach Wilson after two underperforming seasons by acquiring Aaron Rodgers

Zach Wilson during Detroit Lions v New York Jets

Zach Wilson was drafted by the New York Jets with the second-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Coming out of BYU, he was touted as the second-best QB prospect of the draft behind Trevor Lawrence. As a rookie, Wilson won three games and lost 10. He completed 55.6 percent of passes, while throwing for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

Wilson didn't improve much at all in his second season, completing 54.5 percent of passes, 1,688 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions in nine games.

Heading into his third season, the Jets elected to move on from him by trading for a 38-year-old Aaron Rodgers. The plan is for Wilson to develop under Rodgers for a year or two and then become the starter again.

