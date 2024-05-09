Jets opponents in 2024: Which teams will New York play home and away this year?

The 2024 NFL season is quickly approaching, and since Aaron Rodgers is anticipated to return fully healthy, the New York Jets will try to build on the optimism generated before the seasoned quarterback tore his Achilles in Week 1 in 2023-24.

The Jets are currently focused on off-season exercises before the season begins later in the year, having added several important players through the draft and free agency.

Given the unpredictable nature of the league, it's difficult to predict with precision what will happen in 2024. Given how the Jets concluded the 2023 campaign, we already know who they will play in the new campaign.

The Jets concluded the 2023 campaign with a 7–10 record after experiencing difficult losing streaks in the second half of the season.

The New York club will play third-place teams from other AFC divisions in 2024, as they placed third in the AFC East the previous season. The AFC South and NFC West teams, which include the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, will also play against the Jets.

New York Jets' home opponents in 2024

Below is a full list of the teams the Jets will face at home in 2024 and their records from the previous season:

Buffalo Bills (11-6)

Miami Dolphins (11-6)

New England Patriots (4-13)

Houston Texans (10-7)

Indianapolis Colts (9-8)

Los Angeles Rams (10-7)

Seattle Seahawks (9-8)

Denver Broncos (8-9)

The Jets only won four of their nine home games this past season, beating the Bills and Patriots, but they lost to the Dolphins.

New York Jets' road opponents in 2024

Below is a full list of the teams the Jets will face on the road in 2024 and their records from the previous season:

Buffalo Bills (11-6)

Miami Dolphins (11-6)

New England Patriots (4-13)

Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)

Tennessee Titans (6-11)

Arizona Cardinals (4-13)

San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

Minnesota Vikings (7-10)

The 49ers, who are expected to contend for the Super Bowl once more, will host the Jets in San Francisco. The Jets also face the Dolphins and the Bills, two teams that might be challenging opponents. Other than those, the rest of the Jets’ road opponents are all arguably not better than them.

The Jets will go to San Francisco in 2024 to play a 49ers team with an abundance of talent. The Niners made it to the Super Bowl following a 12-game winning regular season. The Jets will send a strong message to the rest of the NFL that they are a serious contender if they can defeat the Niners on the road.

The Jets will try to improve massively on their 2023 season with Aaron Rodgers returning. They'll be hoping that the QB improves their Super Bowl chances. Rodgers' leadership qualities and skill level could be the catalyst the Jets require.

