"Childhood dream" - Jets player defends his decision to get interception ball signed by Tom Brady

New York Jets rookie cornerback Brandin Echols intercepted Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady with just seconds remaining in the first half on Sunday.

After the game, he was seen walking up to Brady on the field and had the future Hall of Famer autograph the same football that he had intercepted.

Echols said he dreamed of that moment for a few weeks before the New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers took the field.

Intercepting a player like Tom Brady and then having him autograph the ball afterwards is a dream come true for many, including Echols.

Throughout the week, many NFL fans thought that Echols' actions weren't appropriate. Many criticized the rookie for his immediate request following the game.

Echols, a sixth-round draft pick like Brady, says that he doesn't regret what he did in the excitement of the moment.

He did say that he got caught up in the moment, but to him, it was the same as if he had done a jersey swap as many NFL players do.

“People made it a bigger deal than what it was supposed to be,” Echols said. “[The backlash] really doesn’t mean nothing to me because I’m the one that’s going out and doing what I’m doing every week. It’s good to just relax and live your childhood dream for once.”

Brady says that Brandin Echols' is the only interception he will sign

Quarterback Tom Brady made a point of saying that while he was happy to sign the intercepted football by New York Jets rookie cornerback Brandin Echols, he doesn't plan on doing so again.

"That was the first time. What a nice young guy. For a player it is actually kind of flattering. But it's not often I sign an interception ball; I think that's the first time. I don't necessarily like signing mistakes. Let me just say that's the last time I'm going to do that.

Tom Brady said this week on his "Let's Go" podcast that it was the season of giving and that is why he did so.

But he also said that he doesn't like making mistakes or signing them for that matter, so that he probably won't be doing that again.

But for Brandin Echols, it was a dream come true as a rookie defensive player to be able to intercept a quarterback that you grew up watching and admiring your whole life.

