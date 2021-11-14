Jets vs. Bills injury report and starting lineup - November 14 | NFL Week 10

On Sunday, the New York Jets face a visit from division rivals Buffalo Bills in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
The Jets scored an impressive win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 but were beaten convincingly by the Indianapolis Colts last week. They lost quarterback Mike White midway through, leading to third-string quarterback Josh Johnson to take over under center. He had a good outing, throwing for 317 yards and three touchdowns, but it wasn't enough to upstage the Colts.
The Bills are coming off a humiliating loss against the one-win Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9. Buffalo managed to put up just six points on the board against one of the worst defenses in the NFL. It was a putrid game for Josh Allen and the rest of the team and they will look to put it in the rear-view mirror with a win over the Jets on Sunday.
Here's the injury report and starting lineup for both teams:
Jets vs. Bills starting lineups
New York Jets
QB - Mike White | HB - Michael Carter | WR - Jamison Crowder, Elijah Moore, Keelan Cole | TE - Tyler Kroft | OL - George Fant, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Connor McGovern, Greg Van Roten, Morgan Moses
DL - John Franklin-Meyers, Shaq Lawson, Sheldon Ranking, Quinnen Williams | LB - Quincy Williams, C.J. Mosley, Del'Shawn Phillips | CB - Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols | S - Ashtyn Davis, Marcus Maye | K - Matt Ammendola P - Thomas Morstead
Buffalo Bills
QB - Josh Allen | RB - Zack Moss | WR - Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Cole Beasley | TE - Tommy Sweeney | OL - Dion Dawkins, Ike Boettger, Mitch Morse, Cody Ford, Daryl Williams
DL - Greg Rousseau, Ed Oliver, Star Lotulelei, Jerry Hughes | LB - Matt Milano, Tyrel Dodson, A.J. Klein | CB - Tre'Davious White, Levi Wallace, Taron Johnson | S - Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer | K - Tyler Bass | P - Matt Haack