Jets vs. Bills injury report and starting lineup - November 14 | NFL Week 10

On Sunday, the New York Jets face a visit from division rivals Buffalo Bills in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.

The Jets scored an impressive win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 but were beaten convincingly by the Indianapolis Colts last week. They lost quarterback Mike White midway through, leading to third-string quarterback Josh Johnson to take over under center. He had a good outing, throwing for 317 yards and three touchdowns, but it wasn't enough to upstage the Colts.

The Bills are coming off a humiliating loss against the one-win Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9. Buffalo managed to put up just six points on the board against one of the worst defenses in the NFL. It was a putrid game for Josh Allen and the rest of the team and they will look to put it in the rear-view mirror with a win over the Jets on Sunday.

Here's the injury report and starting lineup for both teams:

Jets vs. Bills injury report

New York Jets

Player Position Injury Game Status Tevin Coleman RB Hamstring Questionable Corey Davis WR Hip Questionable Shaq Lawson DL Hamstring Questionable Alijah Vera-Tucker OL Toe Questionable Chuma Edoga T Knee Doubtful Zach Wilson QB Knee Doubtful

Buffalo Bills

Player Position Injury Game Status Tremaine Edmonds LB Hamstring Out Zack Moss RB Concussion Questionable

Jets vs. Bills starting lineups

New York Jets

QB - Mike White | HB - Michael Carter | WR - Jamison Crowder, Elijah Moore, Keelan Cole | TE - Tyler Kroft | OL - George Fant, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Connor McGovern, Greg Van Roten, Morgan Moses

DL - John Franklin-Meyers, Shaq Lawson, Sheldon Ranking, Quinnen Williams | LB - Quincy Williams, C.J. Mosley, Del'Shawn Phillips | CB - Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols | S - Ashtyn Davis, Marcus Maye | K - Matt Ammendola P - Thomas Morstead

Buffalo Bills

QB - Josh Allen | RB - Zack Moss | WR - Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Cole Beasley | TE - Tommy Sweeney | OL - Dion Dawkins, Ike Boettger, Mitch Morse, Cody Ford, Daryl Williams

DL - Greg Rousseau, Ed Oliver, Star Lotulelei, Jerry Hughes | LB - Matt Milano, Tyrel Dodson, A.J. Klein | CB - Tre'Davious White, Levi Wallace, Taron Johnson | S - Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer | K - Tyler Bass | P - Matt Haack

