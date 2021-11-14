Jets vs. Bills prediction, odds and picks - November 14, 2021 | NFL Week 10

The struggling New York Jets face a visit from divisional rivals, the Buffalo Bills, on Sunday.

The Bills are coming off a defeat that is easily the upset of the season so far. Buffalo lost 6-9 to the 1-6 Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10, which only saw them lose ground to the Tennessee Titans in the race for the #1 seed in the AFC, but also to the New England Patriots, who are now just a game behind in the divisional standings.

Meanwhile, the Jets are coming off a 45-30 loss against the Indianapolis Colts, where quarterback Mike White suffered an injury, forcing Josh Johnson to take over under center. Johnson had a good outing, finishing with 317 yards and three touchdown passes.

The Jets don't have much to play for this season, while the Bills are in their Super Bowl window. It isn't easy to envision another New York victory, but head coach Robert Saleh's team tends to surprise when least expected.

New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills match details

When: Sunday, November 14, 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NY

New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills betting odds

Spreads

New York Jets : +13.0 (-105)

Buffalo Bills: -13.0 (-115)

Moneyline

New York Jets: +500

Buffalo Bills: -750

Totals

New York Jets: O47.5 (-110)

Buffalo Bills: U47.5 (-110)

New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills betting picks

The Buffalo Bills' defeat last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars was one of the worst performances the team has had since Josh Allen became the team's starter under center. Expect them to bounce back against a putrid Jets defense.

Allen over 34.5 yards rushing and over 47.5 points scored in this game should both be winners on Sunday.

New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills key injuries

New York Jets

QB Zach Wilson (Knee): Doubtful

DL Shaq Lawson (Hamstring): Questionable

Buffalo Bills

LB Tremaine Edwards (Hamstring): Out

RB Zack Moss (Concussion): Questionable

New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills head-to-head

The two franchises have met 121 times in the NFL. Buffalo leads 65-56 all-time head-to-head.

The two teams last met during the 2020 season. The Bills won 18-10.

New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills Prediction

The Jets offense has been on song in the past two games, but their defense continues to struggle. The Bills had an awful day on offense in Week 9, but their defense continues to remain one of the best in the NFL. If Buffalo's offense doesn't have another putrid outing like last week, expect the Bills to score an easy win.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: The Bills win by 7+ points.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar