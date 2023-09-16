Jets vs. Cowboys weather report: What does Dallas have in store for Zach Wilson and Co?

The New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys come into their week two matchup on the back of week one wins. Both franchises have postseason aspirations, and a victory will improve their goals in the upcoming fixture.

New York heads into the game fresh off a hard-fought victory over Buffalo, though the success came at a cost. Franchise QB Aaron Rodgers went down with an Achilles injury in the first quarter.

He was subsequently ruled out for the season, leaving Zach Wilson as the team's likely starter for the rest of the year. Whether Wilson can lead the team to their postseason minimal target remains to be seen.

On the other hand, the Dallas were simply flawless against the New York Giants, as they thumped the team 40-0 in a blowout for the ages. Dak Prescott and Co will hope for more of the same against a youthful Jets franchise.

The game will be played at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington as Dak Prescott welcomes the Jets to their turf. This piece will look at the weather report and what to expect in the statement matchup.

Jets vs. Cowboys weather forecast

AccuWeather says the predicted daytime high is 86 degrees, while the nighttime low is 63 degrees. Also, there is a 25% daytime chance of rain and a 3% daytime chance of thunderstorms. The projected daytime rain accumulation is zero inches.

Furthermore, there is a 10% nighttime chance of rain and a 0% nighttime chance of thunderstorms. The projected nighttime rain accumulation is zero inches.

The Daytime wind is predicted at N eight mph, with wind gusts of 17 mph. At the same time, the nighttime wind is expected NNW four mph from the north, with wind gusts of nine mph.

How to watch Jets vs. Cowboys

New York and Dallas are two defensively solid teams with playoff aspirations. The game could be a slugfest or a dynamic contest between two well-coached franchises. Here's how to catch the action.

Date: Sunday, Sept. 17 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Stream: Paramount+ and FuboTV

TV: CBS

Will Breece Hall play in Week 2 vs. the Cowboys?

New York running back Breece Hall is a dynamic part of the team's backfield. Hall has been nursing a knee injury for the past few days, being a limited practice participant for the Jets on Thursday.

However, head coach Robert Saleh said that the running back is expected to play on Sunday, so you can expect Hall to have some reps against the Cowboys on Sunday.