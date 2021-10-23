Jets vs Patriots prediction, odds and picks - October 24, 2021 | NFL Week 7

Week 7 of the NFL features a rematch between the New York Jets and the New England Patriots. The Patriots are coming off a tough loss against one of the best teams in the NFC in the Dallas Cowboys.

Having given up 35 points in the game, the Patriots will be looking to get back on track defensively against a team they held to six points in their first matchup earlier this season.

Meanwhile, the Jets are sitting at 1-4 and will be looking to outperform their game against the Patriots the first time around. The week before the bye, the Jets lost a tight game in London against the Atlanta Falcons.

Two weeks later, Zach Wilson will be looking to stack serviceable performances and also avoid falling into a hole early in the game.

David Wyatt-Hupton @DWyattHupton One aspect to take solace in is the performance and improvement of AVT. After a couple of weeks he was struggling (no pre-season) and now he's the #14 ranked guard in football. Higher than Thuney, higher than Scherff. It's exciting to think of his ceiling. #TakeFlight One aspect to take solace in is the performance and improvement of AVT. After a couple of weeks he was struggling (no pre-season) and now he's the #14 ranked guard in football. Higher than Thuney, higher than Scherff. It's exciting to think of his ceiling. #TakeFlight https://t.co/kRsuwBrklN

New York Jets vs New England Patriots Match Details

Fixture - New York Jets vs New England Patriots | Week 7 of the 2021 NFL regular season.

Date & Time - October 24, 2021 1:00 PM EST

Venue - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

New York Jets vs New England Patriots Betting Odds

Spreads

Jets: +7.0 (-115)

Patriots: -7.0 (-105)

Moneyline

Jets: +260

Patriots: -320

Totals

Jets: o42.5 (-110)

Patriots: u42.5 (-110).

New York Jets vs New England Patriots Game Picks

The Jets don't have a lot of options for picks as a 1-4 team, but Quinnen Williams is having a great season. The pass rusher is at 3.5 sacks and counting. Expect him to get at least one in this game.

For the Patriots, Kendrick Bourne appears to be the biggest playmaker on the team. Expect him to get a highlight reel touchdown in this game as well.

New York Jets vs New England Patriots Injuries

For the Jets, CJ Mosley, Tyler Kroft and Mekhi Becton are among the biggest injuries plaguing the team. Lamarcus Joyner is also still on injured reserve. Mosley and Kroft did not practice on Thursday and both are questionable.

Mekhi Becton has been dealing with an MCL injury and was expected to be back by Week 7, according to CBS Sports.

His status remains in flux at the moment and he will likely be a game-time decision.

New York Jets v Carolina Panthers

Meanwhile, the Patriots have lots of players on the injury report, including Jonathan Jones, Nick Folk, Kyle Van Noy, Dont'a Hightower, Malcolm Perry, Trent Brown and James White. No one has been officially designated as out for the game at this time for the Patriots.

New York Jets @nyjets Coach Saleh gives injury update on LB CJ Mosley and TE Tyler Kroft heading into #NYJvsNE Coach Saleh gives injury update on LB CJ Mosley and TE Tyler Kroft heading into #NYJvsNE https://t.co/hxrXygIMOC

New York Jets vs New England Patriots Head-to-Head

The New York Jets and New England Patriots have already played this season. The game saw Zach Wilson throw four interceptions and no touchdowns. The team put up six points total.

Meanwhile, Patriots fans were able to breathe a sigh of relief as their vintage defense rose to the occasion to defeat the Jets in their first game this season. The Jets haven't defeated the Patriots in their own building since Mark Sanchez beat them in the AFC Divisional round in 2011.

The Patriots have the edge in the all-time series with a record of 70-54-1.

New York Jets vs New England Patriots Prediction

The Patriots' defense still knows how to confuse rookie quarterbacks. Zach Wilson could have a better statline than their first battle, but the result will be the same. The Patriots defense will cause Wilson to have an ugly statline at the end of the game.

Prediction

The Patriots will win after Wilson throws two interceptions. Mac Jones will get the Patriots ahead and won't look back.

The Patriots will coast to a victory and win by 17 points.

