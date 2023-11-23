Jim Irsay addiction: A closer look at Colts’ owner’s battle with alcohol and drug issues

Indianapolis Colts Jim Irsay recently opened up on his addiction issues in a blockbuster interview with HBO. The billionaire businessman sat down with HBO Sports’ Andrea Kremer in an episode of “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" to give the world a glimpse into his struggles.

Irsay stated that the pain suffered from the 1971 death of his sister, Roberta, was a tough pill to swallow. That, coupled with his brother Thomas' mental disabilities, nearly drove him down a dark path.

Jim Irsay wasn't the only member of his family who dealt with alcoholism, as his dad, Robert Irsay, also took to the bottle to cope with the losses of beloved family members. That toxic relationship with alcohol eventually affected both father and son's relationship, and Irsay stated in the interview that he loves his father and wishes things could have been better.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The current Indianapolis Colts owner hasn't had a drop of alcohol since 2002 but rather has been in rehab multiple times over the years due to a painkiller addiction. Thankfully, he's better these days, as he aims to bring back the glory days to the Indianapolis Colts franchise.

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

Expand Tweet

Jim Irsay's family

The Irsay family is NFL royalty and has been synonymous with the league since the 1970s. Robert Irsay acquired the Colts when Jim was just 12 years old, and the family has remained hands-on with the franchise ever since.

Robert Irsay was a successful businessman with an estimated fortune of $150 million acquired through a successful chain of heating and air-conditioning companies.

Jim's mother, Harriet Irsay, was a secretary and the matriarch of the Colts for the majority of her adult life. Harriet Irsay notably signed the check that finalized the purchase of the Los Angeles Rams in a Chicago bank. This deal was later flipped to become ownership of the Indianapolis Colts.

Irsay was married to Meg Coyle in 1980, and the couple have three daughters and ten grandchildren. They separated in 2003, and Meg filed for divorce in November 2013.

Jim Irsay's net worth

According to Forbes Magazine, Jim is worth an estimated $4.3 billion. The businessman owns the Indianapolis Colts, a franchise inherited from his father, the late Robert Irsay.

Jim Irsay was born and bred in Colts' blue and has worked in everything from ticket sales to PR. He was named general manager in 1984 at 24, and following his father's passing became the team's owner. The Colts have racked up 14 winning seasons since Jim Irsay took charge, including a famous 2006 Super Bowl win.