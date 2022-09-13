Cam Newton, Jimmy Garoppolo, or Colin Kaepernick: Best fit for Cowboys to replace injured QB Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury during the loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. He is expected to be out for at least four weeks.

As a result, the Cowboys might look to bring in another quarterback until he returns. The names of Cam Newton, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Colin Kaepernick have been suggested in recent days.

The Cowboys may opt to play their backup quarterback Cooper Rush until Dak Prescott is fit. Rush started the game against the Vikings last season and led his team to the win, but they may need some help if they are to stay relevant this season.

So who is the best fit from the suggested names: Cam Newton, Jimmy Garoppolo, or Colin Kaepernick?

Could Cam Newton fill in for Dak Prescott?

New England Patriots Training Camp

Cam Newton was signed by the Carolina Panthers last season to take the place of Sam Darnold, who was injured. Newton started well on his return to Carolina, but his performances quickly soured.

He had a passer rating of 64.4. Newton threw for 684 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions in eight games in the 2021 campaign. He might bring energy to the Cowboys locker room, but bringing in Newton to save their season might not be the best possible option on the market for the Cowboys.

The Carton Show @TheCartonShow "Cam Newton to the Cowboys. He's better than Cooper Rush. There's not another realistic name out there better than Cam. He's their answer." — @craigcartonlive "Cam Newton to the Cowboys. He's better than Cooper Rush. There's not another realistic name out there better than Cam. He's their answer." — @craigcartonlive https://t.co/Fdx084HJ7g

Moreover, he hasn't played football regularly, which is why he could be a little rusty in the beginning. Newton himself said that he struggled at the New England Patriots because he struggled to learn their playbook, which is a real worry. The Cowboys need a quarterback who can play well immediately, so there's no time to play the long game.

Could Colin Kaepernick make a glorious return to the NFL?

Colin Kaepernick has been suggested as a short-term replacement for Dak Prescott

Colin Kaepernick hasn't been in the NFL since early 2017. He was suggested by Stephen A. Smith on First Take as a potential replacement during Dak Prescott's injury. The analyst claimed that even though the possibility of the Cowboys bringing in Kaepernick is almost impossible, it wouldn't be a bad option.

Kaepernick can run the ball, similar to what Cam Newton can do, and that could definitely help the Cowboys. However, he could become a distraction for a franchise already in hot water due to injuries.

Dan Z @OutkickDanZ Stephen A Smith thinks the Dallas Cowboys should give Colin Kaepernick a call, despite that he hasn’t played in over 5 years.



He says they won’t, though, not because he isn’t good enough but because Texas is too “patriotic.”



More good stuff from ESPN. 🤦🏻‍♂️ Stephen A Smith thinks the Dallas Cowboys should give Colin Kaepernick a call, despite that he hasn’t played in over 5 years.He says they won’t, though, not because he isn’t good enough but because Texas is too “patriotic.” More good stuff from ESPN. 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/92iZ8h1yZo

Jerry Jones is known for making very bold and surprising decisions, but bringing in Kaepernick might be a far-fetched idea in the current scenario.

A trade for Jimmy Garoppolo from the 49ers?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

The best possible option available in the market for the Cowboys is Jimmy Garoppolo. The 49ers have given the keys to Trey Lance to be the franchise quarterback, making Garoppolo a backup for the foreseeable future.

He would love to become a starting quarterback again, and the Cowboys are the type of team that fits his personality. Garoppolo has also proven that he can excel in a run-dominant system.

The Cowboys don't have many prolific receivers on their team, and are likely to use both Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard heavily this season. If the Cowboys can get Garoppolo, he would be a great fit until Dak Prescott is back.

Last season, Garoppolo had a passer rating of 98.7. He threw for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He would be the most expensive, but also the best option for Dallas to pursue.

The problem is that following the San Francisco 49ers' loss to the Chicago Bears, the franchise might be reluctant to trade him. Due to this, the chances of the Cowboys getting Garoppolo are tough.

We will see what Dallas decides to do while Dak Prescott recovers. With their Week 2 fixture against the Cincinnati Bengals on the horizon, they will doubtless act quickly.

