3 best landing spots for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been made surplus to requirements by the San Francisco 49ers, as they look to move forward with Trey Lance. The latter was selected third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Garoppolo led San Francisco all the way to the NFC Championship in 2021, as well as taking them to the Super Bowl just three years ago. However, in both games, Garoppolo was underwhelming, and the Niners believe he is hindering the team, rather than helping it.

GM John Lynch is taking calls on Garoppolo, and there are plenty of teams across the NFL who would like to have Jimmy G on their books going into the 2022 season. Here are three possible landing spots for Jimmy Garoppolo.

#1 - Seattle Seahawks

Perhaps the most likely destination as it stands for Jimmy Garoppolo is the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle has reportedly been in contact with the 49ers, as they look to engineer a trade for the former New England Patriots man.

B/R Gridiron @brgridiron The Seahawks have discussed the possibility of trading for 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo, per Jeremy Fowler The Seahawks have discussed the possibility of trading for 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo, per Jeremy Fowler https://t.co/n5kXZ4Hs9n

As it stands, the Seahawks’ quarterback room consists of Drew Lock and Geno Smith after they traded away superstar Russell Wilson during the 2021 offseason.

Garoppolo is a huge upgrade on either of those options. He will have the added benefit of knowing the division rival, 49ers' offensive system. This will help the coaches in Seattle.

#2 - Houston Texans

Despite the Texans saying they’re sticking with Davis Mills at quarterback for the 2022 season, they could do a lot worse than bring Jimmy Garoppolo to Texas. As a rookie, Mills was above average for a terrible Texans team, passing for 16 touchdowns against 10 interceptions.

Bringing Garoppolo's experience to the team can not only improve their 4-13 record from 2021, but also nurture Mills as he becomes more acclimatised to the NFL.

Having gone 9-6 and 13-3 during his last two full campaigns, Jimmy G will also bring a winning culture to a team starved of it in recent years.

#3 - New York Giants

The New York Giants could also be a potential landing spot for Jimmy Garoppolo. Giants fans and fans across the NFL know that Daniel Jones isn’t the answer at quarterback.

Bringing in Garoppolo could be a solid option for the next few years as they rebuild. Not only this, but if they bring him in, it could light a fire under Jones, as he would realize it’s flight or fight for his NFL career.

After going 4-12, 6-10, and 4-13 in the three seasons since Jones was drafted, New York could do with a fresh start. So, why not get a proven winner like Garoppolo into the building?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far