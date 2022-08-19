3 Reasons why Jimmy Garoppolo could be the long term solution for the Seattle Seahawks 

Once viewed as a perpetual threat to win it all in any given season, the Seattle Seahawks find themselves on course with a date with football mediocrity.

After years of hearing the soft-spoken chatter around Russell Wilson and his desire to finish out his career elsewhere, Seattle acquiesced to his quiet demands, sending him to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster trade.

In exchange, Seattle will depend heavily on the unproven arm of Drew Lock. Since acquiring him, several Seahawks players, most notably D.K. Metcalf, have openly defended their new signal-caller in the public eye.

While their need to stand firmly behind Lock is understandable, Seattle would gladly move off him if given the chance. Luckily for them, there is one Pro Bowl-level quarterback seemingly available for the taking: Jimmy Garoppolo.

With the San Francisco 49ers pinning their hopes and dreams on Trey Lance’s shoulders, Garoppolo is ready to begin the next phase in his career. We’ll tell you why Garoppolo’s second act should begin in Seattle.

#1 - Underrated offensive weapons

Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams

The cupboard wasn’t completely bare when the Seattle Seahawks, on a whim, decided to trade Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in the offseason.

Following years of early championship success, their dynastic level run eventually eroded, leading to early playoff exits. The bottom completely fell out this past season as the Seahawks sputtered to a 7-10 record. Their inability to score in the red zone and get timely stops was the straw that broke the camel’s back. But while Wilson essentially forced his way out to what appears to be greener pastures, the Seahawks had plenty of offensive firepower.

Currently, with the franchise searching for a new quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, by far, is the best available signal-caller on the market. Although things may appear bleak, if Seattle were to get their hands on him, Garoppolo would be surrounded by Pro Bowl-level playmakers in Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. Pair their explosive abilities with Garoppolo’s steady hand, and Seattle could have a lethal offense for years.

#2 - Jimmy Garoppolo still has plenty of tread left on the tire

NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

For nearly a decade, Jimmy Garoppolo has either stalked the sidelines while holding the clipboard for Tom Brady or led the San Francisco 49ers on deep postseason runs. Given his long and successful history, Garoppolo has aggregated unprecedented experience. With that knowledge, however, Garoppolo comes across as a player at the end of his rope, a notion that simply isn’t true.

At the spry age of 30, Garoppolo is seemingly smack dab in the middle of his prime. Last season, with the weight of Super Bowl expectations pressing down upon him, Garoppolo completed one of the more impressive seasons of his career. In 15 fairly healthy games, Garoppolo threw for 3,810 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and completed 68.3% of his passes.

Drew Lock, Seattle’s new signal-caller who will attempt to fill the enormous shoes of Russell Wilson, has the edge over Garoppolo in terms of age. Nevertheless, Lock has never had the individual success his San Francisco counterpart enjoyed. In 2020, they struggled mightily when Lock was given full autonomy over the Denver Broncos offense. On the year, Lock threw for just 2,933 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. To make matters worse, Lock’s meager numbers were accentuated by his 57.3% completion percentage.

There’s nothing left to think about; Garoppolo is the more seasoned and proven quarterback.

#3 - The injury narrative is extremely overblown

NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

At times, the San Francisco 49ers grew restless with the perpetual nicks and knacks that Jimmy Garoppolo suffered throughout his five-year tenure. That said, as of late, the injury narrative has become both overblown and old news.

In his first two seasons while wearing a 49ers uniform, Garoppolo played in a total of just nine games in his first two years. Since then, however, Garoppolo has done his best to put that storyline to bed. In 49 available games, Garoppolo has suited up in 37 of those contests.

In addition to Garoppolo breaking the mold and steering clear of those pernicious hits that left him sidelined for months at a time, the soon-to-be former 49er, when healthy, has led San Fran on two deep playoff runs. Seattle, along with a handful of other teams, could use a player like Garoppolo as the leader of their franchise.

