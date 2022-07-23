3 teams that would become Super Bowl contenders with Jimmy Garoppolo 

Considering Jimmy Garoppolo’s stellar resume, his availability on the open market is likely to be short lived. While Garoppolo has done his best to win the San Francisco 49ers the Super Bowl, he came up short against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2019 season. Just this past season, Garoppolo was only one offensive drive away from leading the 49ers back to the Super Bowl. Unfortunately for them, they lost to the Los Angeles Rams.

With the franchise moving forward with sophomore quarterback Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo has become expendable. Several teams have expressed an interest in the quarterback, and at some point, a franchise will come for him. By and large, his game isn’t flashy or highlight reel worthy. But that said, Jimmy Garoppoo wins games and there are many teams who could use this trait.

His next destination is currently unknown, but here are three teams that could turn themselves into Super Bowl contenders with his help.

#1- Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins continue to exhibit patience when it comes to Tua Tagovailoa. Through two fairly disappointing seasons, Tagovailoa’s shine has dimmed considerably. Yet, as the franchise pondered long and hard over his future, they decided against getting rid of him.

Instead, Miami doubled down, getting their hands on dynamic wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Still, even with Hill creating space for his quarterback, Tagovailoa might fail in 2023.

In back-to-back seasons, Tagovailoa has been castigated for his unwillingness to launch the ball down the field. This is despite having ample opportunities to do so. Tagovailoa, thus far, has failed to throw for more than seven yards per attempt. He finished his first season in the league with 6.3 and his sophomore campaign with 6.8.

Although age is still on Tagovailoa’s side, time might not be. Miami might well look to unload him in favor of Jimmy Garoppolo.

Heavily criticized for his injury woes, Jimmy Garoppolo played in all 16 of the San Francisco 49ers games in 2019. He played in 15 of their 17 games this past season. When healthy, he is one of the best deep-ball passers in the league. In 2021, he threw for 3,810 yards, at 8.6 yards per attempt.

Jimmy Garoppolo is a proven winner. He’s won 33 of his 47 total starts and has led the 49ers to at least the NFC Championship Game in two of the past three seasons. For a franchise hungry for relevance, he could be a tempting target.

#2- Pittsburgh Steelers

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs

Life without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger won’t be pretty for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was pretty rough over his last 24 games. They were 11-0 in 2020, but the Steelers have managed a 9-14-1 record since (including two postseason losses). Roethlisberger retired following a heavy Wild Card defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs this past season.

Currently, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, and the newly drafted Kenny Pickett are all battling it out to win the starting job. Regardless of whoever is chosen, the Steelers will struggle on offense this season.

Rudolph, a former third-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, has languished listlessly on the Steelers bench for the past three seasons. When he covered for an injured Roethlisberger, he did not inspire confidence. Rudolph was benched for Devlin "Duck" Hodges, who fared no better.

Trubisky, on the other hand, enters camp with a bit of an edge over his younger counterparts. Although categorized as a bust, Trubisky has enjoyed moments of success. Trubisky played a major role in pushing the Chicago Bears to prominence, including in 2018, when he made a Pro Bowl appearance.

With one of the most explosive defenses in the NFL, spearheaded by T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh are in need of some offensive firepower. Even the best defense will falter if it stays on the field all game, something the Steelers have noted over the last two years.

While Garoppolo hasn’t wowed in terms of his overall production, he does bring consistent performances. He can utilize the best options available, presuming the offensive line will allow him. This was an issue for the Steelers in 2021.

Jimmy Garoppolo's winning pedigree may also be too tempting to turn down for the Steelers. Much like his ability to win in the postseason. In two of his three seasons donning a San Francisco 49ers jersey, Garoppolo has led them to at least the NFC Championship Game.

#3- Tennessee Titans

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans

On paper, comparing the careers of Jimmy Garoppolo and Ryan Tannehill yields unexpected results.

Tannehill, the current Tennessee Titans quarterback, has aggregated two seasons of at least 4,000 passing yards. He was also named to the Pro Bowl roster in 2019. Jimmy Garoppolo, on the other hand, is yet to make a Pro Bowl and is viewed as a very conservative thrower of the football.

Yet apprehension sweeps over the Tennessee Titans fanbase when Tannehill takes the field. This past season, he led the Titans to the number one seed in the AFC. Fans watched sullenly as they were sent home in the first round by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Garoppolo, while not as distinguished as a pass thrower, wins games. In 47 starts, he has led his franchises to 33 wins. His playoff record is 4-2. Tannehill has a 30-13 record with the Titans and a 72-59 career record as a starter. He is 2-3 in the playoffs.

With Garoppolo inserted as Tennessee’s day one starter, the franchise could take a few steps forward in the playoffs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far