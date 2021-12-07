Watch: Joe Buck leaves Manning brothers in splits over comment on Bill Belichick

Joe Buck is famous for watching football games with the entire viewership. However, the Fox commentator likely has never watched a game like he did on Monday Night Football.

Between the odd playcalling and watching the game over a video call with the Manning brothers, it was a night to remember. Today, Buck is likely patting himself on the back for pointing out an amusing observation.

Watch: Joe Buck's side-splitting comment on Bill Belichick

New England Patriots v Carolina Panthers

With about two minutes left in the game, Buck and the Manning brothers were glued to their television sets as the fate of the AFC East was effectively decided. Buck thought it was a good moment to point out Belichick making history by smiling.

"We ended up seeing history tonight, though. We didn't get it with the quarterback, but with Bill Belichick smiling."

Buck knows as well as anyone that Belichick is notorious for having one of the most expensive smiles in the country. He won't smile over much.

It takes something truly great to get a happy Bill Belichick. Winning a football game rarely gets it done, but the future Hall of Fame coach cracked one on Monday Night Football.

After starting 1-3, the Patriots proceeded to become the hottest team in the NFL, ripping off eight straight wins. With the win over the Buffalo Bills, the Patriots are now in first place in the AFC and lead the division in typical Patriots style.

After a tough year and a half after losing Brady, the Patriots are back as the hegemon in the AFC.

The Patriots could finish the season undefeated after a 1-3 start based on their upcoming opponents. The Patriots have four games left and face the Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins could be the most difficult team left on the schedule, as they too are red-hot. After starting 1-7, they have rocketed back to 6-7.

The Dolphins and Patriots play in the final game of the season and, depending on how the Dolphins fare over the coming weeks, could find themselves in a win-and-in scenario. If the Patriots rest their starters, this could be a game they could lose heading into the playoffs.

Once there, Mac Jones will get his next big test. He's shown he can win the regular season, but can he perform in the playoffs?

