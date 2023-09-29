Joe Burrow injury update: Latest on Bengals QB for fantasy football Week 4

Joe Burrow has regularly appeared on the Cincinnati Bengals' injury report as he continues to recover from a calf injury during the 2023 NFL season.

Thankfully for his fantasy football managers, he has been able to appear in all three games so far this season. On the negative side, the injury has limited him and he hasn't quite been producing to his usual high standards.

Just because Burrow has yet to miss a game this year, this doesn't necessarily clear his for Week 4. His practive activity and official injury designation should still be closely monitored, as they will give a better idea of his availability this week.

Joe Burrow injury update

Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow was severely limited during practice ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

As a result he was questionable to play with his calf injury, making him a true gametime decision. While many around the NFL believed he was in real danger of being unavailable, he was able to counter these issues and play in the game.

It was pretty clear that Burrow was physically limited during their Week 3 game, but he still found a way tolead them to victory.

Now with a Week 4 matchup against the Tennessee Titans up next, the superstar quarterback appears to have take a step forward.

According to head coach Zac Taylor, he was able to practice in full for two consecutive days this week, giving him an excellent chance to once again take the field in Week 4 for the Bengals.

What happened to Joe Burrow?

Burrow injury

During the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Burrow suffered a calf injury during a play in which the defense pressured him.

He was seen limping for the remainder of the game, but was still able to complete it, despite the Bengals getting blown out by a 24-3 score.

He has remained on the injury report since then, but was able to appear in each of their next two games.

While Burrow has yet to miss a game, his injury may be affecting his on-field performance.

Through three games, he has completed just 55 percent of his passes and has recorded just two touchdowns, though the Bengals have a 2-1 record.

Fantasy football managers are hoping he can turn things around in Week 4, as long as he's healthy enough to play.

When will Joe Burrow return?

Burrow update

Fantasy football managers hoping to use Burrow in their lineups this week should check his official injury status prior to kickoff.

His appearance in all three games this year is a strong sign that he will play again, while his full participation in Week 4 practice further confirms his likely availability.

Burrow has a solid opportunity in Week 4 to give fantasy managers the strong performance that they have all been waiting for.

His full practice participation suggests that his calf injury has improved and he has an excellent matchup this week.

The Tennessee Titans have featured one of the best rush defenses in the entire NFL, but they have consistently struggled to defend opposing passing games over the past few years. If his health allows it, this could potentially be his breakout week.

