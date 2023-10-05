Joe Burrow and Jordan Love have had polarizing starts to the 2023 NFL season after coming into the year with wildly different expectations.

While Burrow and the Bengals have struggled mightily, Love has been a pleasant surprise to many in the Packers' organization as they embark on their first season without Aaron Rodgers since 2004.

Love sat behind Rodgers throughout 2022, while Burrow led the Bengals back to the AFC Championship before losing to the eventual Super Bowl winners Kansas City Chiefs.

If you own both in fantasy football, who should you start in Week 5?

Is Joe Burrow a good fantasy pick in Week 5?

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow has struggled so far in 2023, as the team sits at 1-3 heading into Week 5. Burrow suffered a calf injury during training camp, and despite being healthy to begin the year, he aggravated the injury in Week 2.

Despite Burrow having elite offensive weapons such as Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, and Joe Mixon at his disposal, Burrow ranks as QB31 in fantasy football. He's clearly playing hurt, and it's affecting his fantasy output, as he's ranked below the likes of Desmond Ridder and Zach Wilson. Burrow has amassed 33.5 fantasy points this year, averaging only 8.4 points per game.

Despite Burrow playing hurt, HC Zac Taylor has confirmed he has no intention of sitting his star QB, who became the highest-paid player in league history last month.

Burrow and the Bengals travel to Arizona to face the Cardinals this week, who also sit at 1-3, with their sole victory coming in a shock win over the Dallas Cowboys.

This matchup, which Burrow is describing as a 'must-win,' is favorable in fantasy terms, as the Cardinals rank 26th best in fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. They're allowing 242 passing yards per game, an amount topped by only eight teams.

Is Jordan Love a good fantasy pick in Week 5?

Packers QB Jordan Love: A good Week 5 fantasy pick?

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love has been excellent in 2023 after stepping in for the departed Aaron Rodgers. Love has passed for eight touchdowns against three interceptions this year, as well as rushing for a further two scores.

Love is QB3 in fantasy football currently, behind only Justin Herbert and Josh Allen. He's scored 88.2 fantasy points through four weeks, averaging 22.1 points per game.

Despite losing Rodgers, the Packers still have plenty of talent on offense, including Aaron Jones, Christian Watson, and Romeo Doubs, as well as rookie TE Luke Musgrave. These playmakers are making Love's life easier and allowing him to prove he can be a franchise quarterback.

In Week 5, the Packers travel to Las Vegas to face the Raiders on Monday Night Football. The Raiders have struggled against QBs in 2023, allowing the 7th most fantasy points to the position. Their defense could struggle against Love, who's proved he can be a dual-threat quarterback in the NFL.

Joe Burrow vs. Jordan Love: Who to start in Fantasy Week 5?

If you own both Joe Burrow and Jordan Love

According to the analyzer, Jordan Love is the better fantasy football option in Week 5. Love is fully healthy and is playing exceptionally well. On the other hand, Burrow isn't playing at 100%, and the Bengals' offense is struggling as a result.

