Joe Burrow reveals the NFL team and QB he grew up rooting for

Joe Burrow, quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals, is currently preparing to play in his first Super Bowl on Sunday, February 13 against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

During a two-hour long livestream interview for Bengals Opening Night, Burrow finally revealed which NFL team he supported as a kid and which quarterback he idolized growing up. When asked who he rooted for as a kid growing up in Athens, Ohio, he gave a fairly outlandish answer:

"I was actually a Saints fan because I was a big fan of Drew Brees, so I was a Saints fan in Ohio."

He did go to college at Louisiana State University, which has obvious connections to the New Orleans Saints and Drew Brees given they are in the same state.

Burrow was drafted by the Bengals with the first pick of the 2020 NFL draft but admitted he never considered asking them not to draft him. When asked why he never did this, he replied:

"No, I never thought about telling the Bengals not to draft me or anything like that. I was just happy to be in the position I was in, being the potential number one pick. That was exciting for me and I would never throw that opportunity away."

Things have worked out well for Burrow given his career began with a team who went 2-14 the year prior and 4-11-1 in his first year in the league. He did suffer an ACL and MCL tear in his left knee that season in the Week 11 matchup against the newly-named Washington Commanders.

Following successful knee surgery, he led the Bengals to the AFC North Division title with a 10-7 record and subsequent fourth seed in the AFC playoffs.

Following a home victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in the Wild Card round, the franchise's first playoff win in over 30 years, and road victories over Tennessee and Kansas City, the Bengals are looking for their first Super Bowl title.

Can Joe Burrow and the Bengals topple Matthew Stafford and the Rams?

This will be the Bengals' third appearance in the Super Bowl and they will be hoping for a change in fortune having lost twice in the 1980s, both to the San Francisco 49ers.

There is no doubt that Cincinnati is more than capable of defeating the Los Angeles Rams but it will not be easy. The Bengals offensive line will have a huge task keeping Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd quiet given that Burrow has been the most sacked quarterback this season (51) and the Rams have the most sacks of any team (53).

If the Bengals offensive line holds up enough to give Burrow time to find his receivers, they could just bring a Super Bowl to the "Queen City" known as Cincinnati.

