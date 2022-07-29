Joe Burrow surgery: How long will Cincinnati Bengals QB be out for after appendectomy surgery?

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow quarterback recently had surgery, which saw part of his appendix removed.

As we enter the start of the 2022 NFL regular season, the quarterback is still recovering from injuries.

ESPN reporter Ben Baby reported that Burrow had a successful appendicetomy earlier this week.

Baby Tweeted:

"Bengals QB Joe Burrow had a successful appendectomy yesterday, coach Zac Taylor said. He's expected to be discharged today. Timetable for return is unknown."

Head coach Zac Taylor stated that the operation went smoothly, saying:

“He was in there yesterday, he’ll be discharged today. The timeline is obviously to be determined. But, again, everything went smoothly.”

“The good thing is, he’s got two years in it. He knows it. It’s very redundant, probably the early portions. We’re starting from Day One putting in the offense. He’s seen it. He’ll still have his iPad, he’ll still follow whenever he’s in meetings, he’s in meetings. We don’t expect him to miss a step mentally that way.”

Taylor added that while Burrow will be sidelined for now, it's good for other players to get meaningful reps with one another.

Taylor added:

“You’ve got to look at the bright side of things. It’s a good chance to really get a chance to see them, evaluate them, let them work with some other guys. And then we go from there. And when Joe comes back, obviously, he jumps into those reps. But those guys have to maximize those opportunities they’re going to get.”

What is the appendectomy that Burrow got?

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

An appendectomy is a surgical operation in which the vermiform appendix is removed.

Recovery from an appendectomy usually doesn't take long compared to other abdominal surgeries, says Rick Kline, Trauma Medical Director at Regional Medical Center of San Jose.

The expected recovery time for an appendectomy varies depending on whether you have open surgery or laparoscopically. Patients are expected to resume physical activity shortly after the procedure. The Bengals quarterback should be fine to go for the start of the regular season.

