"Joe Burrow is going back to the Super Bowl" - Rich Eisen predicts Bengals QB will make multiple Super Bowls

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has quickly become one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. After having his rookie season cut short due to a devastating knee injury from the Washington Football Team, he won Comeback Player of the Year this past season. Along with that, he made a deep run at the Super Bowl.

Rich Eisen recently spoke about him on The Rich Eisen Show and thinks he will make multiple Super Bowls.

Eisen said:

"Joe Burrow is going back to the Super Bowl - how about this? - multiple times. He'll be back in the Super Bowl. He is so special. He is so very special. I am clearly all the way in on this guy. I don't know if this is the year he goes back. Back-to-back is a tough row to hoe. Multiple times he gets back.."

Eisen added:

"Part of the reason you're saying this is because you think the Bengals are the Bengals. That's it: You don't believe the Bengals can do it. You don't think the Bengals can do it because the Bengals are the Bengals. They play in a stadium that doesn't have a naming right. The owner is such a dinosaur. And the Bengals will always Bengal."

Joe Burrow led the Bengals to the Super Bowl in his second season

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

In just his second season in the NFL, the former LSU Tiger led the Bengals to the Super Bowl. He showed everyone that he's living up to the hype of being the number-one overall pick. He won three straight playoff games and two of them were on the road against the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs. However, the Bengals and Burrow fell short losing 23-20 to the Los Angeles Rams.

Burrow threw for over 4600 yards with 34 touchdowns last season while leading the Bengals to a 10-6 record winning the AFC North.

This will be the quarterback's third year in the league, and the Bengals are finally legit contenders.

If you use any quotes credit The Rich Eisen Show and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far