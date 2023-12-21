Joe Flacco or Geno Smith: Who should I start in Fantasy Football Week 16?

Geno Smith and Joe Flacco are two quarterbacks who are dealing with injuries. Smith skipped the Seattle Seahawks' Week 15 Monday Night Football game against the Philadelphia Eagles due to a groin injury that limited his participation during practices.

Meanwhile, Flacco was a limited participant during the Cleveland Browns' Wednesday practice because of a calf injury. While both quarterbacks might not be 100 percent physically, which is the better fantasy football option for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season?

Is Joe Flacco a good fantasy pick in Week 16?

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Flacco is making the most of the opportunity the Cleveland Browns gave him. He became the team's fourth starting quarterback this season after Deshaun Watson, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and P.J. Walker. However, he has thrown five interceptions in three starts.

Joe Flacco led the Browns to consecutive victories in Weeks 14 and 15 despite those errors. He punished the questionable Jacksonville Jaguars secondary with 311 passing yards and three touchdowns. A week later, he had 374 yards and two touchdowns against a shaky Chicago Bears pass defense.

Going over 300 passing yards in back-to-back games makes the 38-year-old quarterback a solid fantasy football option in Week 16. Since every point matters during fantasy playoffs, Flacco has delivered the goods. The veteran signal-caller is worth the pick if your lineup has been decimated by starting quarterback injuries.

He is putting up starter-like numbers, and his hot streak could continue in Week 16 against the Houston Texans. After Week 15, the Texans are 25th in passing yards allowed (239.1) and allow the tenth-most average fantasy points to quarterbacks (18.4).

Houston's pass defense weakens if safety Jimmie Ward doesn't return from concussion protocol in time. However, they are tied with the New York Jets for the sixth-most takeaways this season with 12.

Is Geno Smith a good fantasy pick in Week 16?

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith

Geno Smith has lost the last three games he started for the Seahawks. Despite those unfavorable results, he still had decent completion percentages during that stretch. He had a 64.7 rate in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams and 66.7 in Week 12 against the San Francisco 49ers.

That has been Smith's narrative since he took over from Russell Wilson last season. He led the league with a 69.8 completion percentage in 2022, translating into 4,284 yards and 30 touchdowns.

His 64.4 completion rate this year is still respectable, allowing him to deliver double-digit fantasy points in eight of his 12 games.

While he's out of the injury report for Week 16, Pete Caroll is faced with choosing him or Drew Lock as their starter. If Geno Smith gets the nod, he will be in a favorable Week 16 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Through Week 15, the Titans rank 22nd in passing yards allowed per game (226.4) and have the fewest interceptions (4). Those numbers make Geno Smith a serviceable pick in Week 16, especially if no better options are available on the waiver wire or as free agents.

While Smith has been accurate with his throws, the Titans surrender the 12th fewest average fantasy points to quarterbacks (15.6) and are tied for seventh in sacks with 41.

Joe Flacco vs. Geno Smith: Who should I start in Week 16 fantasy football?

Geno Smith vs. Joe Flacco - Week 16 fantasy football projection courtesy of Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer gives Geno Smith a slight edge over Joe Flacco. Smith is projected to generate 15.1 fantasy points on 200 passing yards, 17 rushing yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

While Flacco is predicted to have more passing yards (246) than Smith, he is projected to have one rushing yard. The optimizer also sees him having a touchdown pass and an interception.

The Browns and the Seahawks will play on the road in Week 16. However, there's a chance they will play against backup quarterbacks if C.J. Stroud and Will Levis remain sidelined.